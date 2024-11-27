Saks Potts is officially closing its doors

After ten years of operation, Scandinavian brand Saks Potts is bidding farewell to the fashion industry.

The duo behind the widely-beloved label, Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks, announced the closure of their brand via social media on Monday, noting that it will close its doors in spring 2025.

Known for its playful yet sophisticated aesthetic, the brand merges Scandi minimalism with vibrant colours and luxurious materials. Saks Potts gained prominence for its statement outerwear, particularly the ‘Foxy Coat,’ which features plush fur trims and a belted waistline.

The pair’s designs reflect a balance between practicality and high fashion, appealing to a global audience. Celebrities like Beyoncé and Gigi Hadid have embraced the label, cementing its status in contemporary fashion.

Fashion’s elite were devastated to hear news of the brand’s closure, with many familiar faces flocking to Instagram to express their sadness. Influencer, model and proud owner of the famed apple green ‘Foxy’ Charli Howard wrote: “WHAT!!!! Nooooooo,” while fellow designer Supriya Lele added a crying and heart emoji. CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week Cecilie Thorsmark noted: “Can’t imagine our fashion week without SP! Can’t imagine the industry without SP. In just a decade you’ve made such significant impact and your legacy will be forever appreciated and remembered.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s sister Alana Hadid wrote: “Thank you for being my first runway, my first taste of Scandinavian fashion love. So much love in this brand and the family you built around it. Love you both so much. Onwards and upwards. SP will forever live in my heart and my closet.”

The duo said that following the closure, they are keen to leverage their legacy and work on new career opportunities. During their time helming the label, the pair won numerous awards due to their sartorial craftsmanship, including a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.