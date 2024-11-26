Lanvin makes a grand comeback with Oscar de la Renta's Peter Copping at the helm

Fashion lovers, take note: Lanvin is making a highly anticipated return to the Paris Fashion Week runway this January 2025, and all eyes will be on its new Artistic Director, Peter Copping.

This iconic maison is ready to reclaim its spot as the epitome of “le Chic Ultime,” a concept first championed by founder Jeanne Lanvin herself. Copping’s debut collection for the house will unveil both women’s and men’s autumn/winter 2025 ready-to-wear lines in what’s set to be an unforgettable presentation.

Copping, a Central Saint Martins and Royal College of Art graduate, brings a wealth of experience to the table. The British designer cut his teeth at Sonia Rykiel before spending over a decade alongside Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton, where he shaped womenswear.

© Larry Busacca Peter Copping alongside supermodel Carolyn Murphy at the 2016 Met Gala

His career flourished with roles as Creative Director at Nina Ricci and Oscar de la Renta, where he carried the torch for the legendary designer after his passing. Most recently, Copping led couture at Balenciaga and directed special projects, cementing his status as a ‘modern couturier.’ Joining Lanvin in September 2024, Copping is now poised to usher in a new era for the brand.

Of course, Lanvin’s legacy wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Alber Elbaz, the creative genius who steered the house from 2001 to 2015. Known for his whimsical yet feminine designs, Elbaz redefined elegance with playful silk cocktail dresses and fabric-covered pearl jewellery. Under his leadership, Lanvin enjoyed a renaissance, captivating A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Chloë Sevigny, and Sofia Coppola. His tenure not only elevated the brand’s profile but also boosted its revenue by 60% within just two years. Elbaz passed away in 2021, but his influence continues to resonate.

© WWD Alber Elbaz at the SS04 Lanvin show

Founded in 1889, Lanvin holds the title of France’s oldest continually operating couture house. Over the years, it has become synonymous with craftsmanship, timeless elegance, and forward-thinking fashion. After a strategic rebranding in 2022, the maison doubled down on Jeanne Lanvin’s original vision of chic sophistication, setting the stage for its current revival.

As the flagship label of the Lanvin Group, the brand remains a global powerhouse. With Peter Copping at the creative helm, Lanvin’s next chapter is shaping up to be one for the history books. Stay tuned—PFW is just around the corner.