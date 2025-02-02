Chic Critique: Granny pants are finally cool - here's how to wear them

Grab your granny pants because XL undies are back in business.

The unsung heroes of our top drawers, these parachute panties are a girl’s best friend. Bridget Jones knew it, and so do we. Sometimes, you need a little fabric-based security.

Unlike thongs, which promise sex appeal and the perfect peach, big underwear actually has your back (and everything else). They smooth, they support, they don’t require a retrieval mission mid-meeting. Sure, lace-trimmed whispers of nothingness have their place, but on most days, comfort reigns supreme.

This is a fact the fashion industry has finally come to terms with. Some are even embracing sizable kickers with open arms.

The underwear-as-outerwear movement made waves in 2023, with Miu Miu sending models including actor Emma Corrin down the runway in beaded silk panties teamed with office-friendly turtleneck knits for the maison’s autumn-winter collection.

The same year, analysts for the search engine Tagwalk noted that pants featured in 38 per cent of 2023’s autumn/winter collections at Paris Fashion Week. For spring/summer 2024, they were up 114 per cent, with Loewe, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham incorporating knitted variations into their seasonal offerings.

Ever since, underwear in all forms from bloomers to Brazilians have been spotted on the high street, sported by influencers and It-girls alike (hint hint, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.) In summer, daring dressers began wearing briefs underneath sheer dresses à la Kate Middleton for her 2002 university runway show. As for winter, cooler temperatures called for knitted options teamed with tights, stilettos and longline wool coats as so effortlessly demonstrated by Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney.

Yet, the trend was unattainable for most. Regardless of whether you had £3,960 to drop on Miu Miu’s chartreuse briefs, the average Jolene is not sporting undies to the office.

What about wearing underwear-as-underwear? Knickers have officially claimed their spot in street style, but does that mean women now have free rein to swap slingshot thongs for their slouchiest smalls?

“Granny pants are the best - you feel super protected in them. Grannies know what works!" says Hattie Tennant, founder of It-girl brand Fruity Booty. "I think it's a myth that one’s choice of lingerie is predominantly for someone other than yourself. We just released a day of the week knicker set (which we also sell as separates) - it is a pack of seven knickers and each shape matches the mood of the day. Sundays are the biggest and most 'granny pant' style and they’ve sold the best individually on the site."

She adds: “I think it’s a bit one-dimensional to assume women only wear one style of underwear. Just like clothing, our choice of lingerie depends on factors such as mood, comfort, daily activities, and even the weather. Some days call for jeans, while others feel right for a dress - it's the same with underwear.”

Naomi De Haan, founder of lingerie label EDGE O' BEYOND, agrees: "I like to choose my underwear based on my mood or how I want to set the tone for the day. Women are multifaceted and their lingerie options should be too as different lingerie styles serve different purposes. It's the first thing you put on in the morning, and I believe it has such an impact on the way you feel. Lingerie should be comfortable but also beautiful and empowering, giving you the freedom to express yourself in whatever way you choose."

“The definition of ‘sexy’ varies from woman to woman - some love barely-there thongs, while others feel their best in high-waisted briefs,” she notes. “We've noticed our customers love our high waisted options, they seem to be having a resurgence. This trend also taps into a broader movement of reclaiming femininity on our own terms and wearing what makes us feel amazing. In the right fabric and design, high-waisted bottoms can be more confidence boosting than a micro thong.”

Undoubtedly, there’s a quiet pressure for women to wear thongs - an expectation to be that kind of woman , AKA put together, alluring and slightly untouchable. Said pressure lurks in fashion ads and in the way entire generations have been conditioned to fear the dreaded VPL (visible panty line) like it’s some kind of moral failing.

It’s in the way some women feel the need to justify choosing full-coverage briefs, as if opting out of a thong is a statement rather than just personal preference. (“Oh, these old things? Period pants…”)

But in reality, the rise of comfort-first fashion has made it clear that wearing granny pants is not just acceptable - it’s completely normal. From high-waisted briefs to seamless boyshorts, women are reclaiming the right to prioritise their own comfort over outdated expectations.

Lingerie brands now celebrate practicality just as much as sex appeal, and pop culture is finally embracing the idea that confidence isn’t tied to a barely-there waistband. Whether it's lace-trimmed or purely functional, underwear should be about what makes you feel good - without the need for an excuse.

In short? Viva la granny pants.

How to wear granny pants:

How I would style a pair of granny pants:

As much as I love the underwear-as-outerwear trend, I'm more of an underwear-as-underwear gal. Frame's cosy knit would perfect perfectly with Fruity Booty's cream-coloured undies, which I'd layer under my squidgiest pair of tracksuit bottoms on a chilly day. When mooching at home, I'm typically armed with my hot water bottle, and I've had my eye on this Burberry iteration. As for the Moon Boots? Well, why the hell not.

