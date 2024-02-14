Underwear As Outerwear: How to wear 2024's obscure 'no trousers' trend

One of the fashion world's most conflicting trends is on the rise once again, and we can’t help but feel that this time we need to lean right in.

Ah yes, the underwear as outerwear trend. A fashion faux pas in the eyes of many, and a fashion hell yes in others, here's why the stylistic underwear trend is set to take over 2024.

The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show.

© @Miu Miu Said Miu Miu embellished knickers

Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite, sported by the likes of Bella Hadid while out and about on the NYC streets, Kendall Jenner on her Instagram and most recently by models and guests at this year's Paris Haute Couture Week and New York Fashion Week.

Head of design at Freeman's, Jane Haigh confirms that the trend is set to be huge this year, although she isn't so keen on sporting the trend herself, "I would say I’m most concerned about the return of the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend, such as the whale tail trend which was actually discovered to be one of the UK's top 10 most regretted trends too. Unfortunately, this is already an emerging trend on the catwalks, and I can confidently say this one I will not be wearing.”

For some, like Jane, this is a trend that might be hard to swallow, but like anything, if styled right this I believe this trend can eat and leave no crumbs.

So, how does one wear the trend?

© Christian Vierig The trend was also seen donned by guests at Copenhagen Fashion Week

According to Zoe Price-Smith, Boux Avenue's Chief Design & Product Officer, it's vital that you choose the right style of underwear to achieve this trend. "The key to getting this trend right is to opt for a full brief look over a thong, the larger the better! You will then want the briefs in either a cotton or microfibre smoothing fabric in white or black

Zoe, who is technically an expert in the underwear game says that the easiest way to style your chosen briefs is with a " pair of opaque tights, ideally anywhere between 20 to 40 denier, especially as the temperatures are still a bit on the chilly side. However, you can experiment with either plain black gloss tights for a more classic chic style, or go bold with patterned tights like our micro spot tights."

Here are just a few ways that some of our fashion faves have styled the trend.

With A Sheer Wedding Dress ‘It’ girl Camille Charriere is an avid lover of the underwear trend, so much so that she sported a variation on her very dreamy wedding day back in December of 2021. The mogul chose to don a sheer lace gown for one of her many wedding day ‘fits, sporting a pair of white satin knickers that were very clearly designed to be seen. © Instagram / @camillecharriere Camille on her wedding day

© Christian Vierig Camille is the President of the no-pant committee With a Blazer and Fishnet Tights Just a few weeks ago she stepped out in Paris to attend the Patou Haute Couture show in a pair of ruffled black underwear, paired over top of fishnet tights.

With Bold Sneakers Emily Ratajkowski the Queen of all things street style recently rocked a black pair of black underwear with a zip up coat and bright red Puma Speedcat sneakers while on official cool-girl business at NYFW. © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Em Rata is known to love a micro-moment

© Christian Vierig Confidence is key for this trend With an Oversized Vintage Jacket Just this week a guest stepped out to attend the Coach show at NYFW, donning a pair of black underwear with an oversized, distressed leather jacket.

With a Peplum Jacket and Wrap-around Sunglasses Also on the PFW guest list was Polish model Sabina Jakubowicz, who donned Dior en route to the show, wearing her black underwear over a pair of opaque black tights, styling the trend with stiletto heels, the most divine cream peplum jacket, a micro Lady Dior handbag, a black fishnet veiled cocktail hat, all tied together with the addition of some racer-girl black wrap-around sunglasses. © Christian Vierig This is as chic as it gets

© Christian Vierig Mariona gets double points for wearing tights in this season's most trending colourway With Bright Coloured Tights Mariona Autran kept things effortlessly chic at the most recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, wearing her micro mini's with bold red tights, a crisp white shirt and a knitted cardigan.

On the catwalk, Jean Paul Gaultier, Giambattista Vali, Viktor & Rolf and Valentino all sent looks down the haute couture runway sporting some form of visible underwear.

© Thierry Chesnot Viktor & Rolf literally cut a dress in half to show off a pair of knickers © Marc Piasecki Jean Paul Gaultier saw a pair of Camille Charriere-coded underwear © Marc Piasecki Valentino leaned into the lace underwear realm

Most looks were donned under sheer dresses or see-through materials in a block colourway, alluding to the idea that the underwear was an intentional decision and designed to be seen.

Wherever you sit on the underwear as outerwear spectrum, rest assured that wearing no pants is deemed a fashion statement for 2024. So, if you’re ever checking out your VPL in the mirror or asking your friends if they can see your knickers through your tightly fitted pants, stop worrying, wear them with confidence and know that it's all the rage right now.