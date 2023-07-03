The best street style photos from Paris Couture Week AW23

These are the standout looks from off the runway…

There are few events in the annual fashion calendar that inspire a level of excitement quite like Paris Couture Week. Occurring just twice a year in the French capital, it presents the street style set with the opportunity to hop on the hottest trends and go all out.

Exquisite haute creations take centre stage on the runway, but not to worry, the Paris pavements also get the VIP treatment.

Determined to embellish the streets with flair and panache, guests consistently bring their style A-game and this year's event, taking place between July 3 and 6, is no different.

From Rita Ora's see-through lace moment to Irina Shayk's seriously unexpected leggings, we've combed through the street style galleries to find the most stylish front row looks.

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style moments from Paris Couture Week AW23:

© Getty

Tina Kunakey opted for cuffed jeans alongside mesh sandals.

© Getty

Amber Valletta wore a semi-sheer hooded dress with chunky hoops earrings.

© Getty

Rita Ora turned heads at the Azzedine Alaïa show in a sheer lace maxi gown, styled with high-waisted knickers and vertiginous platforms.

© Getty

Eden Ducourant championed the retro hair clip trend, styling neon pastel accessories with her super sleek bun.

© Getty

Irina Shayk surprised us by teaming a pair of polka dot leggings alongside sharp tailoring.

© Getty

Jasmine Tookes took a leaf out of Hailey Bieber's style playbook at Patou in a high impact LBD with dark shades and minimalist heels.

© Getty

Valentina Ferragni subverted themes by teaming a feminine red quilted co-ord alongside reflective racer shades.

© Getty

Zita d'Hauteville donned an orange knitted midi with embellished buckle flats and a basket bag.

© Getty

Anna Dello Russo rocked a ruffled semi-sheer maxi with a baby blue top-handle bag.

© Getty

A guest wore a vintage-feel boxy jacket with high-waisted trousers and heels.

© Getty

A guest styled a high impact yellow blouse alongside purple shades and light-wash jeans.

© Getty

A guest sported a monogram co-ord with racer shades and a blue shoulder bag.

© Getty

A guest donned a mint and white oversized shirt with cream trousers and statement platforms.

© Getty

A guest wore a semi-sheer dress alongside a leather wraparound crop top.

© Getty

A guest championed the pleated skirt, styling a black mini with a multi-buckle corset belt and glossy mules.