Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate, Rita Ora: The most fashionable Valentine’s Day tributes

Ah, Valentine’s Day. For softies and hardcore romantics, a wonderful day to celebrate love in all its myriad of shapes and forms.

For those who lean towards cynicism, it’s a purely capitalist venture designed to force us all into panic buying cut-rate bouquets and tacky cards, spiking petrol station profits up and down the country.

Well reader, we most definitely lean towards the former camp and are excited to pop a bottle of champagne with our loved one this evening and have a Sandra Bullock (the undisputed rom-com queen) movie marathon and scoff chocolates.

And it seems we’re not alone! Plenty of stars have taken to social media to post sweet tributes to their loved ones and we’ve rounded up the most fashionable Valentine’s Day posts our favourite A-listers have shared with the world today. Love is officially in the air!

Victoria Beckham Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared this sweet throwback snap of her and husband David Beckham in iconic early 00s style (clock the New York Yankees cap.) The couple have been together for nearly 25 years and celebrated their 2025 Valentine's Day together, by taking part in a couple's workout. Very on brand.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez mixed business with pleasure for Valentine's Day this year, by dropping the news that she has created an album with her fiancé Benny Blanco. The record - called I Said I Love You First - is focused on their own love story and comes out on March 21 and she posted the news along with some sweet snaps of her smooching her lover.

Rita Ora Singer and businesswoman Rita Ora has been married to film director Taika Waititi since 2022 and took to Instagram to share pics of the couple kissing at a festival captioned with, "Happy Valentines to my forever love." Rita also celebrated the day with a workout proving that celebrities are a different breed altogether (we choose the sofa today and every day.)

Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Kate posted a Valentine's tribute on their Instagram page, believed to be a first for the couple. The shot is from the film released by Kensington Palace last September, in which Kate announced that her chemotherapy treatment had been completed and showed William giving his wife a nice kiss on the cheek.

Cruz Beckham Lovestruck Cruz Beckham posted a tribute to his new girlfriend Jackie Apostel, while Jackie shared a picture of the two of them brushing their teeth, alongside some videos of them goofing around. Very cute.