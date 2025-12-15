I'm a fashion editor - these are the vintage runway looks I'd style Princess Kate in

From 90s Chanel to Fendi, discover the archival looks that belong in the royal's wardrobe

Alexander McQueen, Dior, Alessandra Rich, Erdem - all brands that currently exist in The Princess of Wales’ royal wardrobe. The mother-of-three is certainly no stranger to a luxury look or two, using public outings from state banquets to family events as an elegant excuse to debut her penchant for high-end fashion.

While Prince William’s wife isn’t averse to recycling certain pieces (think her beloved quilted Chanel bags and her late mother-in-law’s jewels), it’s rare we see her sport a head-to-toe archival look. 

Of course, we witnessed that unmissable 1990s Saint Laurent orange jacket take centre stage back in 2022, when the princess embarked on a royal Caribbean tour with her husband. The same week, she made a strong case for true retro style, donning a colourful Willow Hilson Vintage Dress hailing from the 1950s.

Princess Kate wearing vintage Saint Laurent© Getty Images
Princess Kate wearing vintage YSL

Princess Kate wearing vintage Chanel© Getty Images
Princess Kate wearing vintage Chanel

Eighties polka-dot Oscar de la Renta dresses, eclectic blue Chanel blazers, and unbranded beaded clutch bags quickly became staples of the royal’s preloved wardrobe, cementing her status as a conscious dresser worth taking style cues from.

If we had it our way, then Princess Kate would be dipping into the luxury fashion archives on the reg. Yet, we understand it’s not the most practical for a monarch on the move who is restrained by strict royal dress codes.

However, by the off chance that her stylists need a bolt of inspiration, we’ve volunteered our geeky fashion knowledge to help. Discover the vintage runway looks we’d turn to if tasked with styling the Princess of Wales below. 

Vintage runway looks perfect for Princess Kate:

Linda Evangelista models Chanel during Paris Fashion Week circa 1995 in Paris.© Getty Images

Chanel Autumn/Winter 1991-1992

This look, modelled by the iconic Linda Evangelista for Chanel's autumn/winter 1991-1992 runway collection, perfectly encapsulates the Princess of Wales' signature style. Featuring a softly fitted silhouette with a double-breasted design and a rich blue colourway, the piece is very similar to the Chanel gem worn Princess Kate debuted during the 10th anniversary celebration of Coach Core back in March 2022. A safe bet for the royal. 

Givenchy Spring/Summer 1992-1993© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Givenchy Spring/Summer 1992-1993

Model Karen Mulder walked the runway at the Givenchy ready-to-wear spring/summer 1992-1993 runway show sporting a very Kate-coded look. The skirt suit debuted on the catwalk featuring a black, slim-fitted design with bold button-down detailing and a contrasting white colour - making for a timeless yet uber-chic look fit for a royal.

Stella Tennant walks the runway at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1996 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in January, 1996© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1996

Royals have to walk the line between modesty and modish attire, hence why this look from the Dior haute couture spring/summer 1996 fashion show would be ideal for the Princess of Wales. Modelled by Stella Tannant, the ensemble features an apt festive red hue, ample coverage with the Cheltenham native's signature fitted silhouette. All boxes ticked.

Model walks the Fall Winter 1991-1992 Azzedine Alaïa Ready to Wear© Conde Nast via Getty Images

Azzedine Alaïa Autumn/Winter 1991-1992

Another ravishing red look from Azzedine Alaïa's autumn/winter 1991-1992 runway offering, this early Nineties aesthetic hits the trifecta of modern royal style. Clean-cut with a Christmas-inspired crimson colourway and plenty of coverage. We'd team the piece with a printed Caroline Charles shirt and heeled boots in patent black for a stunningly reference-heavy look for fashion fans to coo over.

Gucci Autumn/Winter 1995© Conde Nast via Getty Images

Gucci Autumn/Winter 1995

Four words - Tom Ford for Gucci. Naturally, at least one of the American designer's looks would be on this list - and we've opted for this playful ensemble from the Gucci autumn/winter 1995 runway collection. Offering the wearer plenty of warmth with a wrap silhouette, a thigh-skimming length, a deep blue hue and a fuzzy texture, the designer garment would be a seriously fun outerwear staple for the princess to dazzle in.

Fendi Fall 1991 Ready to Wear Runway Show © Penske Media via Getty Images

Fendi Autumn/Winter 1991

Hooded gowns took 2022 by storm, worn by the likes of  Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, and Kim Kardashian. Yet, thinking about it, the silhouette could not be better suited to a royal lady seeking a sophisticated yet demure look. Karl Lagerfeld thought so too, incorporating sleek hooded designs with cinched buttoning and timeless monochrome palettes into the Fendi autumn/winter 1991 collection.

a model walks for Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2008 on March © Getty Images

Chanel Autumn/Winter 2008

While technically not vintage (the term references pieces over 20 years old), we couldn't resist this tartan Chanel look from the autumn/winter 2008 show during Paris Fashion Week. Made for Highland outings while kicking back in Balmoral, this red-and-black wintertime concoction makes for a 10/10 royal look. And those boots? No notes.

Model Sunniva Stordal Bjorklund walks in the Alexander McQueen Fall 1999 Ready to Wear Runway Show on February 23, 1999, in London, England. The show titled "The Overlook" was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's film "The Shining" and took place entirely inside of a lucite box. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)© Penske Media via Getty Images

Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 1999

Sure, she might have to button up the coat,  but we can absolutely picture the Princess of Wales stepping out in this heavenly grey look from the Alexander McQueen autumn/winter 1999 runway collection. Not only is the royal a known fan of the brand, but McQueen's funnel neck outerwear layer is bang on trend, with raised necklines dominating AW25 collections.

Model walks Prada's Spring 1996 RTW (pret a porter) Runway collection© Conde Nast via Getty Images

Prada's Spring/Summer 1996

Introducing the hue of the season - chartreuse. The colour peppered the AW25 runways, but it was Prada's gorgeous green archival ensemble that caught our eye. Worn by Kate Moss for the brand's spring/summer 1996 runway array, the belted suit would be a welcome injection of zesty colour in Princess Kate's year-round wardrobe. 

Fendi Autumn/Winter 1992 © Penske Media via Getty Images

Fendi Autumn/Winter 1992

We don't tend to see Princess Kate in hefty knitwear, but considering the current British climate, we think it's a necessary addition to her winter wardrobe. Our choice? This coquettish, bow-clad black knit from Fendi's autumn/winter 1992 runway collection, which we'd style with black heeled boots and a beret.

Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 1993-94 look© WireImage

Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 1993-94

A dandyish look that fuses masculine tailoring with an hourglass silhouette, this Yves Saint Laurent look is serving sovereign (the modern day type, of course.) Pussybow blouses are one of Princess Kate's signature pieces - whimsical and elegant in equal measure. Layered under a waistcoat and trousers, the blouse acts as a prime example of functional fashion à la Yves.

Model walks Gucci's RTW (pret a porter) Fall 1996 Runway collection designed by Tom Ford. © Conde Nast via Getty Images

Gucci Autumn/Winter 1996

Forget the tweed jackets, quilted coats and loafers, it is time for Princess Kate's Tom Ford for Gucci era. A classic beige trench coat layered over a crisp white shirt and matching trousers makes for a divinely chic pairing - but best keep away from sticky fingers of royal children. The work of Tom Ford for Gucci circa 1996, naturally.

Nadja Auermann walks the runway at the Jean Paul Gaultier Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 1993 © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 1993

It's no secret that the royal loves a Breton stripe - and thankfully, so does Jean Paul Gaultier. As evidenced by the designer's spring/summer 1993 collection, Breton stripes are a signature house print. We'd suggest that Princess Kate incorporates a JPG stripe into her Breton à la Boden-filled wardrobe, just to shake things up a tad.  

Jil Sander Fall 1992 RTW

Jil Sander Autumn/Winter 1992 RTW

Despite its colour, this Jil Sander autumn/winter 1992 look is anything but beige. The Princess of Wales is such a Jil Sander girl - as evidenced by the designer's beautiful tailoring, effortless layering and modest (yet sensual) silhouettes. We love the cinched belt of this collared wool piece, offering both warmth and womanly presence in one staple silhouette.

