I'm a fashion editor - these are the vintage runway looks I'd style Princess Kate in

Alexander McQueen, Dior, Alessandra Rich, Erdem - all brands that currently exist in The Princess of Wales’ royal wardrobe. The mother-of-three is certainly no stranger to a luxury look or two, using public outings from state banquets to family events as an elegant excuse to debut her penchant for high-end fashion.

While Prince William’s wife isn’t averse to recycling certain pieces (think her beloved quilted Chanel bags and her late mother-in-law’s jewels), it’s rare we see her sport a head-to-toe archival look.

Of course, we witnessed that unmissable 1990s Saint Laurent orange jacket take centre stage back in 2022, when the princess embarked on a royal Caribbean tour with her husband. The same week, she made a strong case for true retro style, donning a colourful Willow Hilson Vintage Dress hailing from the 1950s.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wearing vintage YSL © Getty Images Princess Kate wearing vintage Chanel

Eighties polka-dot Oscar de la Renta dresses, eclectic blue Chanel blazers, and unbranded beaded clutch bags quickly became staples of the royal’s preloved wardrobe, cementing her status as a conscious dresser worth taking style cues from.

If we had it our way, then Princess Kate would be dipping into the luxury fashion archives on the reg. Yet, we understand it’s not the most practical for a monarch on the move who is restrained by strict royal dress codes.

However, by the off chance that her stylists need a bolt of inspiration, we’ve volunteered our geeky fashion knowledge to help. Discover the vintage runway looks we’d turn to if tasked with styling the Princess of Wales below.

Vintage runway looks perfect for Princess Kate:

© Getty Images Chanel Autumn/Winter 1991-1992 This look, modelled by the iconic Linda Evangelista for Chanel's autumn/winter 1991-1992 runway collection, perfectly encapsulates the Princess of Wales' signature style. Featuring a softly fitted silhouette with a double-breasted design and a rich blue colourway, the piece is very similar to the Chanel gem worn Princess Kate debuted during the 10th anniversary celebration of Coach Core back in March 2022. A safe bet for the royal.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Givenchy Spring/Summer 1992-1993 Model Karen Mulder walked the runway at the Givenchy ready-to-wear spring/summer 1992-1993 runway show sporting a very Kate-coded look. The skirt suit debuted on the catwalk featuring a black, slim-fitted design with bold button-down detailing and a contrasting white colour - making for a timeless yet uber-chic look fit for a royal.



© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1996 Royals have to walk the line between modesty and modish attire, hence why this look from the Dior haute couture spring/summer 1996 fashion show would be ideal for the Princess of Wales. Modelled by Stella Tannant, the ensemble features an apt festive red hue, ample coverage with the Cheltenham native's signature fitted silhouette. All boxes ticked.



© Conde Nast via Getty Images Azzedine Alaïa Autumn/Winter 1991-1992 Another ravishing red look from Azzedine Alaïa's autumn/winter 1991-1992 runway offering, this early Nineties aesthetic hits the trifecta of modern royal style. Clean-cut with a Christmas-inspired crimson colourway and plenty of coverage. We'd team the piece with a printed Caroline Charles shirt and heeled boots in patent black for a stunningly reference-heavy look for fashion fans to coo over.



© Conde Nast via Getty Images Gucci Autumn/Winter 1995 Four words - Tom Ford for Gucci. Naturally, at least one of the American designer's looks would be on this list - and we've opted for this playful ensemble from the Gucci autumn/winter 1995 runway collection. Offering the wearer plenty of warmth with a wrap silhouette, a thigh-skimming length, a deep blue hue and a fuzzy texture, the designer garment would be a seriously fun outerwear staple for the princess to dazzle in.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Fendi Autumn/Winter 1991 Hooded gowns took 2022 by storm, worn by the likes of Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, and Kim Kardashian. Yet, thinking about it, the silhouette could not be better suited to a royal lady seeking a sophisticated yet demure look. Karl Lagerfeld thought so too, incorporating sleek hooded designs with cinched buttoning and timeless monochrome palettes into the Fendi autumn/winter 1991 collection.

© Getty Images Chanel Autumn/Winter 2008 While technically not vintage (the term references pieces over 20 years old), we couldn't resist this tartan Chanel look from the autumn/winter 2008 show during Paris Fashion Week. Made for Highland outings while kicking back in Balmoral, this red-and-black wintertime concoction makes for a 10/10 royal look. And those boots? No notes.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 1999 Sure, she might have to button up the coat, but we can absolutely picture the Princess of Wales stepping out in this heavenly grey look from the Alexander McQueen autumn/winter 1999 runway collection. Not only is the royal a known fan of the brand, but McQueen's funnel neck outerwear layer is bang on trend, with raised necklines dominating AW25 collections.



© Conde Nast via Getty Images Prada's Spring/Summer 1996 Introducing the hue of the season - chartreuse. The colour peppered the AW25 runways, but it was Prada's gorgeous green archival ensemble that caught our eye. Worn by Kate Moss for the brand's spring/summer 1996 runway array, the belted suit would be a welcome injection of zesty colour in Princess Kate's year-round wardrobe.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Fendi Autumn/Winter 1992 We don't tend to see Princess Kate in hefty knitwear, but considering the current British climate, we think it's a necessary addition to her winter wardrobe. Our choice? This coquettish, bow-clad black knit from Fendi's autumn/winter 1992 runway collection, which we'd style with black heeled boots and a beret.

© WireImage Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 1993-94 A dandyish look that fuses masculine tailoring with an hourglass silhouette, this Yves Saint Laurent look is serving sovereign (the modern day type, of course.) Pussybow blouses are one of Princess Kate's signature pieces - whimsical and elegant in equal measure. Layered under a waistcoat and trousers, the blouse acts as a prime example of functional fashion à la Yves.

© Conde Nast via Getty Images Gucci Autumn/Winter 1996 Forget the tweed jackets, quilted coats and loafers, it is time for Princess Kate's Tom Ford for Gucci era. A classic beige trench coat layered over a crisp white shirt and matching trousers makes for a divinely chic pairing - but best keep away from sticky fingers of royal children. The work of Tom Ford for Gucci circa 1996, naturally.



© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 1993 It's no secret that the royal loves a Breton stripe - and thankfully, so does Jean Paul Gaultier. As evidenced by the designer's spring/summer 1993 collection, Breton stripes are a signature house print. We'd suggest that Princess Kate incorporates a JPG stripe into her Breton à la Boden-filled wardrobe, just to shake things up a tad.