Victoria Beckham's Summer Party: Here's everything that went down

The fashion and beauty entrepeneur hosted her #vbsummer party and it oozed major cool-girl vibes

Victoria Beckham is already a style muse, one of the most coveted fashion designers on the planet, a beauty entrepreneur and of course, one of half a sartorial powerhouse couple.

Now, we need to add 'party host' to her list of accolades. She hosted her exclusive summer party with her eponymous fashion label and Victoria Beckham Beauty, and it looked absolutely incredible.

We know the Beckhams love to publicly support each others ventures, so it was no surprise that David, Cruz and Harper all stepped out for the event which was as chic as VB's innate sartorial agenda.

She shared snaps of her stylish family at the event on Instagram saying: "It’s summertime at #VictoriaBeckham and @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty!! So much fun celebrating. I love you all so much @DavidBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven"

It was a model, VIP and influencer playground with beauty freebies, personalised VB towels and more, where they partied until the sun went down. She put together everything necessary to host the ultimate pool party. Here's everything you need to know:

Where was Victoria Beckham's summer party?

Victoria held her summer party on the rooftop of Soho House's White City House in west London. Amongst the iconic SH striped towels on sun loungers were white towels boasting VB's signature sans serif logo, and blow-up branded beach balls filled the swimming pool.

What happened at Victoria Beckham's summer party?

Guests partied beneath the sunset with a live performance from brothers Hale Zero, who also DJ'd at Hailey Bieber's UK Rhode launch event at Chiltern Firehouse last month.

The pièce de résistance for us fashion and beauty boffins, was Victoria Beckham Beauty beauty bars which contained jars and jars of her 'Posh Gloss' in multiple shades.

Who went to the Victoria Beckham summer party?

Alongside the Beckhams, numerous models, influencers and VIPs stepped out for what is absolutely a contender for pool party of the year, and it's only June... From Maya Jama to Isamaya French, only the coolest cats made up the exclusive guest-list.

