Designer Anya Hindmarch just 'broke' royal protocol at Buckingham Palace

Anya Hindmarch has never been one to shy away from making a statement—whether through her signature googly-eyed accessories, high-fashion ‘plastic bags’, or Frosties totes.

But this week, she received a title that even the most extravagant accessory couldn’t outshine. On Tuesday, February 18, Hindmarch was officially made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) at Buckingham Palace.

For those unfamiliar with the grandeur of the honours system, 'Dame' is the female equivalent of a 'Knight' and is bestowed by the monarch upon individuals who have made significant contributions to their field.

As the official website of the British Royal Family puts it, "To be made a Knight or a Dame is to receive one of the highest honours in the United Kingdom, and is usually granted to those who have made a significant contribution to their field, usually on a national level." Thanks to her three-decade reign in the world of design, Anya has joined the esteemed list. Past fashion industry recipients have included Vivienne Westwood, Pat McGrath, Anna Wintour and Zandra Rhodes.

© Getty Images From bags to Buckingham, Anya Hindmarch adds another accessory to her collection, a DBE

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace after receiving the honour, Hindmarch expressed her appreciation of the momentous occasion, "It’s such a great honor. I mean, there’s something so special about arriving here today and being recognised in this way. It feels quite, quite unreal, to be honest."

While the pomp and circumstance of the event were noteworthy, her conversation with King Charles III was equally intriguing. Hindmarch revealed, "We spoke about landfill and we spoke about alternatives to materials that won’t break down… We spoke about nettles actually. Yes, the amazing things you can do with nettles."

© Getty Images Anya Hindmarch is adored for her witty and quirky handbags

We’re not 100% sure, but they may have been talking about a potential ecofriendly cloth. The King is a renowned advocate for the environment, but for those less versed in the textile history of flora; both hemp and nettles have been used to make fabric since prehistoric times. "It is even speculated that nettle may have been the first fiber plant made into cloth," explains Rebecca Beyer, a botany scholar and the ‘Hedgecraft’ specialist behind Blood & Spicebush. Rebecca notes that nettle produces a finer, silkier fabric than flax and was a staple in Europe until it was replaced by silk in the 17th century. (Sustainable chats with royalty? Now that’s a fashion power move.)

For her big day, Hindmarch naturally turned to another fashion heavyweight, her close friend Emilia Wickstead, for a custom navy skirt suit. The look was "a made-to-measure skirt and jacket in navy that I will love forever as a reminder of this very special day," she told The Telegraph. The impeccably tailored ensemble featured a belted jacket, an A-line maxi-length skirt, low heels, and a veiled pillbox hat.

© Getty Images The accessories designer accepted her Damehood in Emilia Wickstead

The Bag That Broke All The Rules (In A Good Way)

But true to form, the designer couldn’t resist a touch of her signature playfulness, admitting "I carried the silver crisp packet." The eponymous designer's signature 'Crisp Packet Clutch', is a gleaming, crinkle-effect evening bag. Handcrafted by the brand in Italy, has become a cult favorite among fashion aficionados. The design, which emulates the humble foil packaging of a bag of crisps, is elevated yet humorous - much like Hindmarch herself.

© Getty Images Solange Knowles famously wore Anya Hindmarch's signature 'Crisp Packet' clutch to the 2014 Met Gala

After all, not many people would dare to bring a junk food-shaped bag to a royal engagement, but Hindmarch has never been one to play by the rules. This is the woman who, in 2018, launched the Chubby Hearts campaign, a love letter to London featuring giant heart-shaped balloons suspended over—and delightfully squashed within—the city’s landmarks.

Dame Anya Hindmarch: while she may not have worn nettle, her crisp bag proves she certainly has the mettle.