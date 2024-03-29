Queen Camilla just rewore a £4,000 Moynat handbag for historic Maundy Thursday service

Queen Camilla delivered her signature regal elegance at the annual Royal Maundy service on Thursday, held at Worcester Cathedral.

Sporting an outfit that felt utterly in keeping with her trademark style agenda, timeless silhouettes with a formal edge, mostly in ultra-versatile neutral shades, the royal looked characteristically refined.

© Getty The Queen styled her Fiona Clare coat dress alongside a luxe top-handle accessory

Queen Camilla made history, attending the service and presenting Maundy money to community champions in place of her husband King Charles – the first time a consort has performed the duty on the monarch's behalf.

For the special occasion, the Queen opted for an off-white collared coat dress, hailed from one of her most-worn couture labels, Fiona Clare.

© Getty The royal carried an elegant top-handle bag for the special occasion

She styled her outerwear alongside some accessory stalwarts: leather gloves, beige suede boots by Russell & Bromley, a fluffy hat by the world's oldest hat shop, Lock & Co. Hatters, and, in tribute to her late mother-in-law, Cartier sapphire and diamond flower brooches which originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Queen Camilla carries a traditional Nosegay bouquet as she attends the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral

During the walkabout she carried a bouquet of joy-inducing blooms, but otherwise she was photographed holding an elegant top-handle bag, Moynat's 'Gabrielle BB' design.

This is not the first time that the brown lizard skin accessory – currently priced at £3,620 from luxury fashion e-tailer 24S in a black colourway – has worked its way into Queen Camilla's outfit repertoire.

© Getty The then-Duchess of Cornwall previously wore the bag at an event held to honour London taxi drivers in 2019

In fact, she paired the piece with a black skirt co-ord back in 2019 for a reception held to honour London taxi drivers at Buckingham Palace.

Moynat started out back in 1849, and has since become a go-to label for luxury and top-notch craftsmanship. Octavia & François Coulembier, renowned trunk makers from Paris, established the Moynat workshop on Rue Capron. It's aesthetic is rooted in the free-spirited era of Belle Époque Paris.



It appears as though the Parisian heritage label is a firm fashion favourite of the Queen, since she owns another of Moynat's designs, the sleeker 'Gabrielle' clutch in black, in her extensive bag collection.