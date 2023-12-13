Someone just bought 'the world’s most expensive Louis Vuitton bag'

It’s not every day that the fashion world shocks us into a state of utter confusion, but today is one of those days. Racking up a bill for a whopping $44,100 USD, Louis Vuitton just sold its most expensive bag to date, and it’s probably not the style you had in mind.

As far as high-ticket fashion items go, designer bags trump almost everything and anything. Seen as a status symbol amongst the world's most elite fashion moguls, one's choice in arm candy can tell you a lot about a person, without them even needing to open their mouth.

If you’re one to sport a Jacquemus Chiqutio, you’re in the know. If you’re a budding mother to a vintage Dior saddle, you know your stuff and if you’re lucky enough to own a Hermes Birken, then you better lock your doors at night, turn off your location settings and sleep with one eye open…

When you read the words, “Louis Vuitton’s most expensive bag has sold,” you instantly think that it would have to either be a vintage luggage piece owned by someone spectacular, or a one-of-a-kind rendition encrusted with rare diamonds. In this case, both of those assumptions would be wrong as the designer bag in question is neither encrusted nor owned by a fabulous famous fashionista. Instead, it’s in the shape of a pumpkin.

© Louis Vuitton The Limited Edition Yellow & Black Monogram Leather Pumpkin Bag which sold for $44,100 USD

Although not our first choice when it comes to desirable bags, the Louis Vuitton pumpkin bag is an icon in its own right. Made in collaboration with Japanese artist and legend Yayoi Kasuma, whose love for spots and dots has created a world of inspiration for both the fashion and art world, The Limited Edition Yellow & Black Monogram Leather Pumpkin Bag was part of the duo’s first collection drop that launched earlier this year.

Head of Sale, Handbags, Americas, Paige Rubin said that the bag pulled on a few heartstrings, stating that the bag “struck a chord with Christie's loyal art collectors and handbag collectors alike.” She then followed by saying that Christie's “were delighted to achieve an auction record for a Louis Vuitton handbag with the Kusama Pumpkin.”

© Louis Vuitton The now 94-year-old artist posing for the collaboration campaign earlier this year

Sold at Christie’s famed Handbags Online: The New York Edit auction, the LV pumpkin quadrupled its low estimate, setting a new world record price not only for the model but for any Louis Vuitton handbag to sell at auction.