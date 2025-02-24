We asked Chat GPT to style Princess Kate - and the results are incredible

We’ve all accepted that AI is coming for our jobs. So, we might as well have fun with it.

Platforms like Chat GPT are at our beck and call to answer any question at any time. These could range from deep philosophical queries that ponder the existence of humanity to ‘how long do I boil an egg for?’

The same goes for fashion. From reeling off the detailed historical timeline of brands to summarising what trends were most popular this season, AI can do it all in the blink of an eye—yes, even styling.

We asked Chat GPT what it would do if it were the Princess of Wales’ stylist. Safe to say, we were impressed.

“Styling Kate Middleton would involve keeping her signature elegance while adding fresh, modern touches. She gravitates towards classic, tailored pieces with a regal yet approachable vibe. Here’s how I’d style her for different occasions…”

Casual Chic (Day Out, Royal Engagements)

Outfit : High-waisted, slim-leg trousers in a neutral tone (navy, camel) + a fitted cashmere sweater or a silk blouse

: High-waisted, slim-leg trousers in a neutral tone (navy, camel) + a fitted cashmere sweater or a silk blouse Outerwear : Structured blazer or a belted trench coat

: Structured blazer or a belted trench coat Shoes : Loafers or block-heeled pumps

: Loafers or block-heeled pumps Accessories : A structured crossbody bag, delicate gold jewellery, and oversized sunglasses

: A structured crossbody bag, delicate gold jewellery, and oversized sunglasses Hair & Makeup: Loose waves or a sleek ponytail, with natural makeup and a soft pink lip

Loose waves or a sleek ponytail, with natural makeup and a soft pink lip Suggested Brands: Totême, Khaite, The Row, Sézane

Formal Royal Event (Gala, State Dinner)

Outfit : A full-length gown with intricate detailing (lace, beading, or structured silhouettes) in jewel tones or soft pastels

: A full-length gown with intricate detailing (lace, beading, or structured silhouettes) in jewel tones or soft pastels Shoes : Elegant pointed-toe pumps or embellished heels

: Elegant pointed-toe pumps or embellished heels Accessories : Diamond or pearl drop earrings, a statement clutch, and a tiara (when required)

: Diamond or pearl drop earrings, a statement clutch, and a tiara (when required) Hair & Makeup: Polished updo or soft Hollywood waves, with a slightly bolder makeup look (defined eyes and a berry lip)

Polished updo or soft Hollywood waves, with a slightly bolder makeup look (defined eyes and a berry lip) Suggested Brands: Victoria Beckham, Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler

Business/Workwear (Royal Meetings, Public Speaking)

Outfit : A well-tailored midi dress or a pencil skirt and blouse combo in sophisticated colours (cream, navy, forest green)

: A well-tailored midi dress or a pencil skirt and blouse combo in sophisticated colours (cream, navy, forest green) Outerwear : Fitted longline coat in a structured fabric

: Fitted longline coat in a structured fabric Shoes : Classic suede or leather pumps

: Classic suede or leather pumps Accessories : Minimalist gold or pearl jewellery and a structured top-handle bag

: Minimalist gold or pearl jewellery and a structured top-handle bag Hair & Makeup: Polished blowout or chignon, with soft, neutral makeup

Polished blowout or chignon, with soft, neutral makeup Suggested Brands: Elie Saab, Ralph & Russo, Carolina Herrera

Sporty/Active (Outdoor Events, Charity Work, Sports)