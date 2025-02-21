London Fashion Week AW25: Best dressed celebrities on the front row

And before we know it, London Fashion Week has returned once again, where designers have geared up to showcase their Autumn/Winter 2025 collections.

Of course, no show is complete without a star-studded front row, who bring as much style inspiration as the clothing displayed on the runway.

So far, we've had Hollywood heavyweights, iconic British singers and Netflix stars, who've put their best fashion foot forward to watch some of the world's most coveted fashion designers do what they do best.

Scroll below to see the best-dressed celebrities of LFW so far...

Alisha Boe The 13 Reasons Why actress oozed glamour in a bustier velvet maxi dress at the Harris Reed show.

© Getty Images Jodie Kidd The English model and TV personality opted for a pleated cape, jeans and leopard-print trainers.

© Getty Images Vanessa Williams The Hollywood star attended the Mithridate show in a high-neck gold maxi dress, layered with a brown coat and matching block heels

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Maisie Peters Singer Maisie Peters attended the Bora Aksu show in a monochromatic blouse, maxi skirt and cardigan set.



© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Kate Nash The iconic singer wore a crimson-red crop top, maxi skirt, knee high boots and leather jacket to the Maximilian Raynor show.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Ella Eyre Ella Eyre also attended the Maximilian Raynor show in a statement red jumper with matching tights.

© Getty Images Freya Ridings The Castles singer opted for a classic double denim look at the E.L.V Denim show.