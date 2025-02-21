Skip to main contentSkip to footer
London Fashion Week AW25: Best dressed celebrities on the front row
Subscribe
London Fashion Week AW25: Best dressed celebrities on the front row
Vanessa Williams attends the Mithridate show during London Fashion Week February 2025 at Spacehouse on February 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Getty Images

London Fashion Week AW25: Best dressed celebrities on the front row

From Desperate Housewives' Vanessa Williams to 13 Reasons Why's Aleshia Boe, see all the famous faces who have graced the English capital during fashion month this February...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

And before we know it, London Fashion Week has returned once again, where designers have geared up to showcase their Autumn/Winter 2025 collections.

Of course, no show is complete without a star-studded front row, who bring as much style inspiration as the clothing displayed on the runway.

So far, we've had Hollywood heavyweights, iconic British singers and Netflix stars, who've put their best fashion foot forward to watch some of the world's most coveted fashion designers do what they do best.

Scroll below to see the best-dressed celebrities of LFW so far...

Alisha Boe

Alisha Boe

The 13 Reasons Why actress oozed glamour in a bustier velvet maxi dress at the Harris Reed show.

Jodie Kidd attends the Paul Costelloe show during London Fashion Week February 2025 at on February 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Jodie Kidd

The English model and TV personality opted for a pleated cape, jeans and leopard-print trainers.

Vanessa Williams attends the Mithridate show during London Fashion Week February 2025 at Spacehouse on February 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Vanessa Williams

The Hollywood star attended the Mithridate show in a high-neck gold maxi dress, layered with a brown coat and matching block heels

Maisie Peters attends the Bora Aksu show during London Fashion Week February 2025 on February 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Maisie Peters

Singer Maisie Peters attended the Bora Aksu show in a monochromatic blouse, maxi skirt and cardigan set.

Kate Nash attends the Maximilian Raynor show during London Fashion Week February 2025 on February 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Kate Nash

The iconic singer wore a crimson-red crop top, maxi skirt, knee high boots and leather jacket to the Maximilian Raynor show.

Ella Eyre attends the Maximilian Raynor show during London Fashion Week February 2025 on February 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Ella Eyre

Ella Eyre also attended the Maximilian Raynor show in a statement red jumper with matching tights.

Freya Ridings attends the E.L.V. Denim Presentation during London Fashion Week February 2025 on February 20, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Freya Ridings

The Castles singer opted for a classic double denim look at the E.L.V Denim show.

Daisy Jelley attends the Paul Costelloe show during London Fashion Week February 2025 at on February 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Daisy Jelley

The How To Date Billy Walsh actress opted for a preppy blue mini skirt and blouse set paired with knee-high boots at Paul Costelloe.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More