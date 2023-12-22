Monique Lhuillier's clientele roster is as alluring and glamorous as the pieces she designs for her eponymous clothing brand.

The Los Angeles-based designer’s eveningwear and bridalwear collections are a favourite with fashion royalty and actually royalty alike, with a galaxy of stars from Princess Beatrice to Britney Spears opting for her exquisite designs for the most illustrious occasions.

When one has the ability to create the most incredible clothing, what else do they wear? “Saint Laurent, Celine, Hermes, Skims, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Alaïa, Mother Jeans, and RE/DONE denim,” Monique tells Hello! Fashion, “my personal style is elevated classics with a modern twist, and for the evening it is all about glamour. I wear clothes that make me feel the best version of myself, which is also my design philosophy and mantra.”

With style icons such as, “Grace Kelly for her iconic, feminine elegance. Kate Moss for her 'cool girl' approach to style and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her sleek and modern way of dressing,” it's easy to imagine how utterly sophisticated her day-to-day sartorial agenda is.

Monique shared seven seriously chic outfits with us, how she has learned to dress for her petite height, and her tips for day-to-night dressing...

The Fashion Insider Diary: Monique Lhuillier

Kensington Crown to Couture opening

I wore the embroidered floral lace cocktail dress from my Fall 2023 collection to the Opening Reception of the Crown to Couture Exhibition at Kensington Palace, where the gown I designed for Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the 2019 Emmy Awards (where she won 6 Emmys) was displayed. I wanted to wear something elegant and regal for this special evening in London. Lace is a signature in my collections and this design was a perfect representation of the brand.

Baby2Baby Gala

I wore the Rose pink embroidered sequin column gown from my Spring 2024 collection to the 2023 Baby2Baby Annual Gala. I am personally very involved with this charity and this cause is very close to my heart. It was an 800-person gala and I wanted to wear something colourful and special on such a celebratory night.

Work in London

I wore high-waisted leather pants, ankle boots, and a cropped cardigan with a silk blouse to spend the day scouting potential store locations and had architect and interior design meetings to discuss retail concepts and interior design for the London flagship store. I also visited Harrods to see how my dresses were displayed on the shop floor. I wanted to be comfortable as I knew I had a busy day where I had to walk to several locations and industrial spaces.

Bridal Design and Fittings

I wore an all-denim look for a hectic six-hour bridal design meeting and fitting with my team at the atelier where I draped silhouettes and brought my design concepts to life. I also had a jewellery prototype review for my collection of engagement rings with KayJewelers. It felt comfortable, relaxed yet polished.

Shoot Day in Italy

I wore a crisp button-down blouse, jeans and sneakers for a Fall 2024 bridal photoshoot in Italy. This is a 12-hour shoot with multiple models and changes throughout the day, collaborating with my dedicated photo, styling and production teams to best capture the upcoming collection. It was a comfortable yet put-together look for running around the vast property. I like a classic yet functional look that’s versatile, easy to put together and travel with. I like basics that I can elevate and I always wear my diamond studs as the finishing touch.

A Work Day On-the-Go

I wore a cargo jumpsuit with boots for a RTW meeting with my team, selecting fabrics and embroideries, editing the collection and fitting the pieces in my atelier. I also met with my social media team to go over strategy and our upcoming events, as well as my retail team, to go over the buy and customer feedback on flagship exclusives in-store. I was in a rush, but I wanted to feel put together and comfortable.

Back-to-Back Engagements

I wore a tailored tweed suit with an asymmetric cream sweater for back-to-back engagements; from an accessories design concept meeting to a strategic marketing session and a business lunch. In the afternoon I had a store client meeting and a visual display meeting with the team. It was the beginning of fall and I wanted to feel professional and polished.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

When I know I have a busy work day filled with meetings, I always start with a tailored jacket that will easily transition into the evening. I like to be comfortable during the day and play with accessories to change up my look, but I’ll always swap in a pair of heels for the evening.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

For days in the atelier, I throw on either a jumpsuit or an all-denim outfit for a relaxed, polished look. If I am shooting on-location my go-to is a classic button-down shirt and high-waisted jeans paired with comfortable boots or sneakers. The evening is all about glam, heels, and a statement dress, usually from one of my collections. On the weekends, I go for a sportier, relaxed vibe. Living in sunny California I like to be outdoors and tend to wear jeans and a T-shirt paired with a cosy sweater or a knit dress with a sneaker.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

I never leave the house without a pair of sunglasses. I also love gold jewellery and tend to stack my rings and necklaces. To finalize my look, I finish with a statement handbag.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I look to social media for the latest trends and I decide which ones fit my lifestyle.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

Being petite, I have learned it is important to get things altered to fit my body properly. Fit is so important, so I encourage all women to tailor pieces to fit their bodies. I always gravitate toward neutral and monochromatic pieces that elongate my silhouette and feel sophisticated. I also love a black-and-white story, especially when travelling; It is always easier to coordinate classic black-and-white pieces.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

It starts with a statement dress which dictates the hair, makeup, and accessories for the look.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

If I don’t have time to do an evening outfit change, I tend to wear comfortable shoes during the day, switching to a high-heel and changing the accessories for the night. I also like to create a more dramatic eye look for the evening.