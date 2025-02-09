Chic Critique: Rugby shirts are the nostalgic trend fashion desperately needed

I dread to think how much time I’ve spent searching for the perfect rugby shirt. We’re talking hours sifting through charity shops, helplessly scrolling online be it Oxfam or END., and rummaging through my brothers’ wardrobes in search of an old-school pullover to pinch.

Typically, I’m flippant with fashion, often flirting with the thought of a microtrend (hence the column) but never fully committing. Yet, rugby shirts have tattooed themselves in the corner of my brain for the past six months or so - and I’m yet to unearth the perfect one.

Why the borderline obsession? Rugby shirts epitomise preppy style, evoking nostalgia for muddy knees and bleak pitchside spectating in winter. Once the domain of actual athletes (or at least those forced into extracurricular sports), they’ve been reclaimed by the fashion crowd, slouching perfectly over wide-leg jeans and Adidas Sambas.

© GC Images Gigi Hadid © GC Images Hailey Bieber © GC Images Taylor Swift

There’s something about the contrast - structured but snuggly, posh but practical - that makes them irresistible. Think Prince William in his St Andrews days meets Mick Jagger with some Copenhagen influencers sprinkled on top. Princess Diana owned one, so naturally, we’re sold.

One person who understands the lure of the rugby shirt all too well is Gigi Hadid. Like her contemporaries Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Chloë Sevigny, the model is a firm believer in the collared piece. However, she took it a step further, incorporating the design into the collection of her cashmere brand Guest in Residence. The striped options became the label’s hero piece, worn by editors and fellow style insiders alike.

© Getty Mick Jagger wearing a rugby jersey backstage on tour in Scotland in early 1964

The crux of it is that the piece's charm lies in its sentimental value. We often overlook emotion in fashion, yet the clothes we wear are inherently tied to memory and meaning.

For me, rugby shirts conjure up childhood recollections of watching my siblings battle it out on the rugby pitch in primary school, their names hand-sewn into each mud-splattered jersey by my mother. Eight-year-old me horrified at the thought of wearing shin pads. The 45-minute car journeys home through the Oxfordshire countryside following the inevitable squabble as to who gets to sit in the front seat. More mud. A memory bank in a singular cotton top.

Fashion is, at its core, a form of self-expression, yet in the serious, fast-paced industry of today, we often forget to play. Trends move at breakneck speed, dictated by runways and algorithms, leaving little room for the personal stories woven into what we wear.

© Getty Dries Van Noten spring/summer 2024

But clothes are more than just aesthetic choices. They are souvenirs of who we were, are and aspire to be. The best outfits aren’t just stylish; they spark of joy, be it for the wearer or passersby in the streets.

It’s the same reason bag charms and Moon Boots skyrocketed up the sartorial ranks in 2024 - fashion thrives on fun. The rugby shirt is the perfect fusion of British eccentricity, cheeky schoolboy humour, and classic colourways that exude charisma without ever tipping into full-on rah.

Rugby shirts are refreshingly unbothered. In an industry that is overwhelmingly bothered by sustainability issues, job losses, AI-induced existential crises and so much more, the preppy piece is a gentle slice of rebellion against the noise. The key to nurturing our inner child, while looking divinely carefree, clean-cut and completely unfazed by the surrounding chaos.

How to wear a rugby shirt:

© Getty With a longline slip skirt for a gender-blending look © Getty Images With baggy jeans and chunky gold jewellery

© Getty With 90s sunglasses and a black hobo bag © Getty With an oversized leather jacket and biker boots

How I would style a rugby shirt:

TOP: Guest in Residence Oversized Striped Cashmere Sweater, £495, NET-A-PORTER

Guest in Residence Oversized Striped Cashmere Sweater, £495, JEANS: Astro Loose Baggy Leg Jeans, £50, WEEKDAY

Astro Loose Baggy Leg Jeans, £50, BAG: Jackie Small Shoulder Bag, £2850, GUCCI

Jackie Small Shoulder Bag, £2850, GUCCI SHOES: Adidas Samba OG Wonder White/Maroon Sneakers, £140, FARFETCH

