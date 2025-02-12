Arc'teryx beanies are the official cool-girl identifier for 2025

London has entered hibernation mode. Seas of oversized black puffer jackets filing into the tube, the collective slap of UGG boots on the city streets bracing the brisk chill, scarves as wide as the Channel wrapped around the aching necks of commuters, longing for a holiday at best - or at the very least, a decent back crack.

Naturally, we look for a hit of dopamine when the climate isn’t delivering - and it seems that the style set has found exactly that in Arc’teryx’s ‘Bird Torque Beanie.’

Simple, sporty and perfectly ‘gorpy,’ said knitted headpiece has been embraced by East Londoners and alpine enthusiasts alike. Featuring the Arc'teryx wordmark and bird logo knitted into a soft, snug fabric, the beanie has earned the number one spot among street style aficionados - a far cry from its original mountaineer audience.

© @leoniecharlott

Founded in 1989 in North Vancouver, Arc’teryx specialises in durable, weather-resistant clothing and equipment for climbing, hiking, and extreme conditions. With a focus on precision craftsmanship and minimalist design, the brand has remained a leading choice for outdoor adventurers and professionals. Not a Hackney hipster in sight.

However, with the rise of ‘gorpcore,’ a term coined in May 2017 to embody all things utilitarian, outdoor apparel brands such as Arc’teryx, Salomon, Helly Hansen and Spyder gained momentum among European inner-city dwellers.

With cosy comfort becoming the number one priority for those wading through the winter, shoppers began to look to knitwear en masse. With the wearability of beanies coupled with their affordable price tags, the beloved ‘Bird Torque’ took flight, putting Arc’teryx front and centre of the street style map.

The brand has already gained an A-lister following. Earlier this month, prior to a Saturday Night Live appearance, Timothée Chalamet was pictured gracing the Manhattan streets in the hat, paired with a bubblegum pink Telfar puffer jacket and a chunky striped Chanel scarf and a silver crossbody bag also sourced from the French luxury house.

© Getty Images Frank Ocean wears a beanie from Arc'teryx outside the Louis Vuitton show

Yet, Timmy was pipped to the post by Frank Ocean, the first big name to bring the Canadian brand to the masses. The musician wore the woollen accessory at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week back in 2019, resulting in a surge of sales for the adventurewear label.

It seems that the beanie came along at just the right time. In the bleak midwinter, fashion becomes a vehicle of escapism, and Arc’teryx beanies whisk the wearer off the snow-capped mountains, free of in-office small talk and claustrophobic underground commutes.

Gorpcore has a new fighter - and it’s giving dopamine dressing a fresh urban spin.