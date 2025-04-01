Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the cast of the new The Beatles Biopics: Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn
Subscribe
Meet the cast of the new The Beatles Biopics: Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn
English rock band the Beatles celebrate Paul's 24th birthday, 18th June 1966. From left to right, they are Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney© Getty Images

Meet the cast of The Beatles Biopics: Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn

The four British actors have officially been cast as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

No, this is not an April Fools joke (though there would be hell to pay if it were) the official cast for the much anticipated new The Beatles biopics has been released, and fans of the beloved ‘babygirl’ craze couldn’t be more thrilled. 

Announced on Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the director of the upcoming films, Sam Mendes, surprised guests on stage alongside the new cast, which includes none other than Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

(L-R) Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal at CinemaCon 2025 for Sony Pictures at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas© Sony Pictures via Getty Images
The casting for the new biopics is truly impeccable

What is The Beatles Biopics about? 

While on stage surrounded by the flock of stylish gentlemen, the Oscar-winning director known for his work on American Beauty and James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, addressed the audience by saying: “We’re not just making one film about the Beatles, we’re making four.” 

Ringo Starr points at the camera as fellow Beatles John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison (L-R) stand beside him backstage at a charity performance at the Paramount Theater in Manhattan.© Bettmann Archive
The Beatles are one of the most significant bands of all time

In an effort to “understand them a little more deeply”, each film will feature one of the four aforementioned golden boys as members of the famous boyband, telling their individual stories of rising to stardom. 

This also marks the very first full life story, and music rights for a scripted film have been granted, making it a history-making spectacle that fans can't wait to view when it’s released in April 2028. 

The Beatles posing for a group photo, London, May 19th 1967. The band were standing outside former manager Brian Epstein's house to promote the release of "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band".© Getty Images
The whole band were also labelled fashion icons

Without further ado, let's introduce you to the leading lads set to play John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

Paul Mescal attends the opening night of Rebecca Frecknall's A Streetcar Named Desire at the BAM Harvey Theater on March 11, 2025 in New York City wearing a red jacket, black trousers and loafers© Getty Images for BAM
Head and shoulders of Beatles' bassist Paul McCartney. He is wearing a tweed jacket and a tie.© Bettmann Archive

It’s likely that you’ll know the name Paul Mescal, whether it's from his time starring alongside Daisy Edgar Jones in the Netflix show Normal People, his very public love for very, very short shorts or because of his cheeky, charming, schoolboy energy that he brings to every red carpet appearance. 

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

Harris Dickinson attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Fashion Show on January 19, 2025 in Milan, Italy wearing grey trousers, a black shirt and leather jacket© Getty Images for Prada
John Lennon speaks at a press conference held after Beatles performance in Portland© Bettmann Archive

Perhaps the most ‘babygirl’ of all due to his starring role in the 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson has been on the list of ones to watch for a while. The 28-year-old heartthrob has apparently been approved by John Lennon’s family to play the part- a pretty big nod of approval if you ask us.

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

Barry Keoghan attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in a blue bomber jacket and jeans© WireImage
Ringo Starr poses for a photo at on February, 12, 1965 in a polkadot shirt and blazer© Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Ringo Starr at their Home - 12th February 1965

Though we might still be mourning the breakup of Barry and Sabrina Carpenter, the talented actor couldn’t be more perfect for the role of Ringo Starr. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ringo suggested the Saltburn star would be the perfect person to play him, saying: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

oseph Quinn attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "Warfare" at DGA Theater Complex in a black shirt, blazer and trouser combo© FilmMagic
English musician George Harrison of English rock group The Beatles on the set of television special The Music of Lennon & McCartney at Granada Studios, Manchester, circa November 1965© TV Times/Future Publishing via G

You might recognise Joseph from Stranger Things and Game of Thrones or from his time spent starring alongside Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal. The 31-year-old British actor, who is also currently dating Doja Cat, was a fan favourite for the casting. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Culture

See more

Read More