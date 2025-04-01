Meet the cast of The Beatles Biopics: Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn

No, this is not an April Fools joke (though there would be hell to pay if it were) the official cast for the much anticipated new The Beatles biopics has been released, and fans of the beloved ‘babygirl’ craze couldn’t be more thrilled.

Announced on Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the director of the upcoming films, Sam Mendes, surprised guests on stage alongside the new cast, which includes none other than Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

© Sony Pictures via Getty Images The casting for the new biopics is truly impeccable

What is The Beatles Biopics about?

While on stage surrounded by the flock of stylish gentlemen, the Oscar-winning director known for his work on American Beauty and James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre, addressed the audience by saying: “We’re not just making one film about the Beatles, we’re making four.”

© Bettmann Archive The Beatles are one of the most significant bands of all time

In an effort to “understand them a little more deeply”, each film will feature one of the four aforementioned golden boys as members of the famous boyband, telling their individual stories of rising to stardom.

This also marks the very first full life story, and music rights for a scripted film have been granted, making it a history-making spectacle that fans can't wait to view when it’s released in April 2028.

© Getty Images The whole band were also labelled fashion icons

Without further ado, let's introduce you to the leading lads set to play John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

© Getty Images for BAM © Bettmann Archive

It’s likely that you’ll know the name Paul Mescal, whether it's from his time starring alongside Daisy Edgar Jones in the Netflix show Normal People, his very public love for very, very short shorts or because of his cheeky, charming, schoolboy energy that he brings to every red carpet appearance.

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

© Getty Images for Prada © Bettmann Archive

Perhaps the most ‘babygirl’ of all due to his starring role in the 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson has been on the list of ones to watch for a while. The 28-year-old heartthrob has apparently been approved by John Lennon’s family to play the part- a pretty big nod of approval if you ask us.

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

© WireImage © Mirrorpix via Getty Images Ringo Starr at their Home - 12th February 1965

Though we might still be mourning the breakup of Barry and Sabrina Carpenter, the talented actor couldn’t be more perfect for the role of Ringo Starr. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ringo suggested the Saltburn star would be the perfect person to play him, saying: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

© FilmMagic © TV Times/Future Publishing via G

You might recognise Joseph from Stranger Things and Game of Thrones or from his time spent starring alongside Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal. The 31-year-old British actor, who is also currently dating Doja Cat, was a fan favourite for the casting.