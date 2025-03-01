The Fashion Insider Diary: Milly Hobbs shares her ultimate date night look

When it comes to personal style, finding an aesthetic that makes you feel confident and comfortable is key.

For personal stylist and founder of Style Me Mills, Milly Hobbs, she's made doing exactly that her career.

Offering a range of personal styling needs, from one-off event dressing to curating the ultimate capsule wardrobe, the London-based style muse is the epitome of chic who also has a doctorate in finding high street pieces that look designer.

"For me, it’s all about striking the balance between feeling confident and comfortable"

The ultimate outfit for Milly consists of a blazer, pair of barrel leg jeans and a pointed-toe heeled boot. If that ensemble recipe isn't enough to convince you just how chic she is, continue on reading to discover her go-to for date night dinner, an opulent after-dark soiree and a laid-back Sunday stroll.

The Fashion Insider Diary: Milly Hobbs

Date Night We’re all about a cosy pub date night over a super fancy hot spot - The Hero in Maida Vale being one of our faves. For nights like these, I love a relaxed yet elevated look. You can never go wrong with a co-ord, and this denim ASOS set is a dream— just love the gold button detailing. Very Schiaparelli without the price tag. I then finished the look with a pair of kitten heels and a sleek black clutch to subtly dress things up.

A Day of Meetings For a day of meetings, my go-to outfit formula is typically a mix of tailoring + jeans + a heeled boot = the perfect balance of chic and comfort. I LOVE this look. In fact, I first wore it to an H! Fashion panel talk (and I lost count of how many compliments I got on this cream jacket!) before heading straight into a meeting with my management.

Drinks With the Girls There’s nothing better than getting dressed up for a girls' night - though, truth be told, I’m usually back in bed with a cup of tea by 10 pm! For this night, I went for my incredible burgundy blazer dress from Source Unknown - the structure is just everything. I styled it with some sheer tights, a pair of killer knee-high boots from Mango, and a silver clutch for a little pop.

A Chic Sunday Stroll To be totally honest, most Sunday strolls involve a bare face, leggings and a puffer coat so big it feels like I’m wrapped in a duvet. But since we're talking chic Sundays, here’s a look from a perfect morning of brunch with a friend and a mooch around the shops. I went for my oversized Frankie Shop trench coat (one of my best ever investments), loose black jeans, a cosy grey cardi and mesh ballet flats.

An Evening Soirée My 30th Birthday party dress was, quite possibly, one of the most incredible dresses I’ve ever worn. I wanted something really special to mark the occasion, and this Rachel Gilbert number I rented ticked all the boxes. It even went viral on TikTok and Instagram! Safe to say, topping this one is going to be a challenge…

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

The words I always come back to whenever I get dressed are: easy, effortless & comfortable. I love putting together simple looks that feel polished.

I strike a balance between masculine and feminine elements and typically always look to bring a little bit of edge to elevate everyday looks - whether that’s through a statement cuffed shirt, an oversized longline coat or a killer heeled boot.

For special occasions, I love to play around a bit more and step outside my day-to-day aesthetic (I mean, my 30th birthday dress was anything but the above words), but I always want my signature style to shine through.

I’d like to think that's why people look to me for the best fashion recommendations and high street hits - to introduce hard-working wardrobe staples & statement pieces into their wardrobe. I love finding all the best pieces, so you don’t have to!

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

For me, it’s all about striking the balance between feeling confident and comfortable - especially if you’re out and about hopping from one thing to the next.

I naturally gravitate towards statement tailoring paired with hardworking wardrobe staples. Think a structured blazer with a barrel leg jean and finishing off with a pointed heeled boot - something chic enough for meetings but comfortable enough for running around London.

What are your go-to brands?

I love to mix high and low brands. Particularly finding expensive pieces on the high street, which is absolutely killing it at the minute. It feels like everyone is really upping their game.

My go-to high street brands include: ASOS, H&M, Massimo Dutti, COS, Zara, and Arket. For more investment-worthy pieces, I turn to: The Frankie Shop, Henne, Source Unknown, Dissh, Pixie Market, and Toteme/

Oh and don’t sleep on M&S- they’re definitely ones to watch at the minute.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Lately, I’ve discovered some incredible women whose style I absolutely adore and resonate with - Tania Sarin, Arielle Charnas, Morgan Stewart, Sara Walker & Madeline Harper Fass, to name a few. Collectively, they ooze an effortlessly chic style with a slight edge. Reflective of how I like to dress. If I ever find myself in a styling rut, a quick scroll through their virtual wardrobes is all it takes to get some fresh inspiration and reimagine pieces I already own.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

I wouldn’t say I have a typical ‘weekday workwear wardrobe’ since every day can look so different - from filming content to admin days at home or meetings in the city. So most of the pieces I reach for in the week, I would still reach for on weekends depending on what my plans are.

That said, I definitely lean towards a more off-duty look on the weekends. You can usually find me in a pair of black leggings and a statement puffer jacket after a pilates class or unwinding in a fresh, cosy co-ord.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Accessories are the easiest way to elevate a simple, classic look. My go-to’s? Statement earrings, sleek belts, chic bags, and a personal favorite—a fresh gel manicure.

The key is to not overdo it. Piling on sunglasses, necklaces, statement earrings, and a hat can make an outfit look too cluttered and over-kill. Sometimes, a standout silver earring and a bold red nail are all you need.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

My relationship with trends has definitely changed over the years. I used to feel the pressure to jump on every single one in order to stay ‘relevant’, but now I'm much more selective. I only incorporate the ones that genuinely resonate with my style and complement my existing wardrobe. I’d say trends only take up around 20% of my wardrobe!

When I do lean into trends, I look to standout high street pieces rather than splurging on items that might be outdated in a year's time. Accessories are also one of my favourite ways to tap into trends! They can instantly add a modern edge to a look in an easy effortless way. A great example of this is an amazing pair of zebra print kitten heels I recently picked up from Topshop - I love the pop they give to a minimal classic outfit.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

For me, effortless styling comes down to some simple tips that make mixing and matching feel seamless:

Start with a standout piece. Whether it’s a structured blazer, oversized jacket, statement knit or a statement pair of shoes - choosing a focus eliminates decision fatigue and is an easy way to build an outfit without staring at your wardrobe feeling overwhelmed!

Invest in a strong base. And this doesn’t necessarily mean you need to break the bank. High-quality wardrobe staples that you feel amazing in are the foundation to easy effortless outfits. A well-structured oversized white t-shirt, a chunky grey knit and a perfectly fitting pair of jeans may seem basic but they instantly create a polished starting point to build on.

Elevate with accessories - The right finishing touches are a great way to mix and match pieces and transform an outfit. And as mentioned before, they’re a great way to experiment with trends while keeping your core wardrobe timeless.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

Evening events are the perfect opportunity to experiment and have a bit more fun while still staying true to my personal style. I love dressing up and adding a touch more glamour! Opting for a higher heel, silk or lace textures and a stand-out clutch bag.

For special occasions, I love to rent dresses. It’s a great way to try something standout and different without committing to a piece I might not wear again. The dress I wore for my 30th is a great example of this! I wanted something really special and fun that was more of a one-off piece.