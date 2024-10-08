What does it mean to be 'Babygirl' and which male celebrities qualify?

Thanks to Gen Z, men with emotion are finally getting their much-deserved airtime.

The ‘babygirl’ trend is pure zeitgeist magic, a cheeky term wrapped in affection for stars like Andrew Garfield and Harry Styles. Most commonly used to refer to a male figure, the name captures a sense of charm and vulnerability, transforming celebrity worship into a cosy, relatable experience.

It’s a delightful celebration of men who aren’t afraid to express their feelings, quirks and character. Think Josh O’Connor’s obsession with Ratatouille, Timothée Chalamet’s penchant for pearl necklaces and Jacob Elordi’s Bottega bag. All acts of a certified ‘babygirl.’

The phrase doesn’t necessarily equate being a wet wipe however. In fact, quite the opposite. The trend emphasises vulnerability, creativity, and emotional openness, resonating deeply with Gen Z’s values and in turn, becoming a highly desirable trait.

© Getty Jacob Elordi with his Bottega tote

It has also created a new lexicon for fandoms, allowing fans to playfully label their male icons. By platforming these figures in a healthy way and moving away from traditional idolisation, ‘babygirl’ stars embody a more personal, relatable humanity, fostering a closer connection between them and their followers through this term of endearment.

Ultimately, the ‘babygirl’ trend encapsulates the evolving dynamics of fame and fan interaction in the digital age. Emotional men are officially in vogue and while it may put several therapists out of work, Gen Z are making the most of it.

Discover which male celebrities qualify as ‘babygirl’ below and dive into a world saturated with male EQ.

Male stars who qualify as 'babygirl':

© Jacopo Raule Andrew Garfield Occupation: Actor Age: 41 Babygirl evaluation: Top tier 'babygirl.' Andrew Garfield is closely associated with the movement, mainly because of his avant-garde fashion choices, quirky character and lovability factor. From hot pink Valentino coats to analysing the history of 'sexy' on Youtube, the star has covered all 'babygirl' corners.

© Neilson Barnard Harry Styles Occupation: Singer, actor Age: 30 Babygirl evaluation: A full time 'babygirl.' Harry's bejewelled outfits paired with his penchant for jesting with female fans at concerts, not to mention his skirt archive and styling work with former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, has led the Grammy winner to achieve true 'babygirl' status.

© Jacopo Raule Jacob Elordi ​Occupation: Actor Age: 27 Babygirl evaluation: We have Bottega to thank for this one. When armed with his leather bag, Jacob Elordi is the epitome of 'babygirl.' His black leather shorts-set at the Valentino SS24 show was thoroughly 'babygirl,' as was his iconic airport 'fit featuring a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag and leather jacket. Oh, and don't get us started on the single hoop earring and pencil moustache combo.

© Ernesto Ruscio Timothée Chalamet Occupation: Actor Age: 28 Babygirl evaluation: A beloved 'soft boy' with a creative edge, Timothée Chalamet is peak 'babygirl.' Softly spoken with bouncing curls, the actor has aced the Gen Z trend. His fashion choices no doubt play a part. From his deconstructed Louis Vuitton harness to the all-white Haider Ackermann x Rick Owens Met Gala look, the Willy Wonka actor has curated quite the 'babygirl' wardrobe. Plus, he speaks French.

© Franco Origlia Josh O’Connor Occupation: Actor Age: 34 Babygirl evaluation: He may have played a total sleaze in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, but in reality, Josh O'Connor is anything but. The British actor is beloved for his adoration of Pixar films, scrapbooking and being at one with nature. His role as a Loewe muse has cemented him as a kitsch style icon, making him a fashionable and personable figure wrapped up in a chunky, colourblock knit.

© Christian Vierig Ncuti Gatwa Occupation: Actor Age: 31 Babygirl evaluation: Sex Education and soon-to-be Dr Who star Ncuti Gatwa is the sassy 'babygirl' we all know and love. The actor, who recently starred in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, never skips a moment to exercise his sartorial flair, regularly delving into the archives of JW Anderson, Oswald Boateng and Valentino. If he wears silver sequin hotpants, he is indeed, 'babygirl.'

© Tommaso Boddi Jeremy Allen White Occupation: Actor Age: 33 Babygirl evaluation: Star of The Bear and The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White has captivated crowds with his unquestionable talent and distinctive style. Small in stature but large in personality, the actor remains something of a Hollywood enigma. Mysterious and famous? So 'babygirl.'

© Theo Wargo ASAP Rocky Occupation: Rapper Age: 36 Babygirl evaluation: Painfully cool and perfectly dressed, ASAP Rocky is almost too suave to be considered 'babygirl.' However, his various Met Gala moments, including his rainbow blanketed look circa 2021 and his kilted creation circa 2023, have bestowed upon him star 'babygirl' quality. After all he's dating Rihanna - and we trust her judgement.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Pedro Pascal Occupation: Actor Age: 49 Babygirl evaluation: Chilean-American actor and internet 'daddy,' (a whole other trend that needs deep, deep unpacking) Pedro Pascal is 'babygirl' through and through. Despite being in Hollywood for years, the actor caught the attention of Gen Z after starring in the apocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us. A few epic outfits later, Pedro has achieved the rare status of unproblematic fashion daddy. Margot Robbie was even caught mouthing 'I love him' during one of his award acceptance speeches. We feel you, Margot.

© Kevin Mazur Jonathan Bailey Occupation: Actor Age: 36 Babygirl evaluation: A 'babygirl' that needs no introduction. Bridgerton actor and Oxfordshire native Jonathan Bailey is one of the most loved stars in the celebrity galaxy - and for good reason. Irresistibly charming without ever being too much, the 36-year-old is sweetness in a perfectly tailored suit. Not to mention he sings, dances (he's currently dancing through life for the new Wicked film) and is a firm supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

© Aliah Anderson Nicholas Galitzine Occupation: Actor Age: 30 Babygirl evaluation: "No babygirl has ever babygirled the way Nicholas Galitzine babygirls," once said the actor while reading a tweet aloud. It's true, he is undeniably 'babygirl.' The British-Greek actor is a blend of private school charm and unfailing personability. He played Anne Hathaway's younger pop star boyfriend in the Netflix hit The Idea of You, in addition to a straight-laced Prince (well, not exactly straight) in Red, White and Royal Blue. He doesn't take himself too seriously while remaining serious about his onscreen work. He also took his parents on holiday. 10/10 'babygirl.'

© Julien Hekimian Taylor Zakhar Perez Occupation: Actor Age: 32 Babygirl evaluation: A culmination of Mid West earthiness and all-American allure, Taylor Zakhar Perez is oh-so subtly 'babygirl.' Nicholas Galitzine's Red, White and Royal Blue co-star, the Chicago-born actor made waves after appearing the Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2. On set, he formed a close bond with Joey King, with the adorable friendship leading him to becoming the 'babygirl' best friend everyone wants.

© John Phillips Andrew Scott Occupation: Actor Age: 47 Babygirl evaluation: The man, the myth, the legend and now, the 'babygirl.' Andrew Scott is a widely-adored actor, known for his roles on Fleabag and All Of Us Strangers. The latter cemented his place in the 'babygirl' universe, in addition to a string of stunning red carpet looks including pink blazers, vibrant yellow suits and pussybow blouses. Another vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, the Irish star is a 'babygirl' inspiration, both on and off the stage.

© ANGELA WEISS Jeff Goldbum Occupation: Actor Age: 71 Babygirl evaluation: The OG 'babygirl,' Jeff Goldblum is a man loved by many. Never seen without an avant-garde outfit and his signature thick-rimmed glasses, the actor is charm personified. A talented jazz pianist, Hollywood veteran and never-ending internet meme (for all the right reasons), 71-year-old Jeff is proving that 'babygirl' is more than a youthful aesthetic. It's an attitude.

