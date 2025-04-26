EXCLUSIVE: Amy Jackson, Harris Reed and fellow industry insiders reveal their most prized jewels 

Jewellery can hold powerful personal significance - marking milestones, relationships, or turning points. Passed down through generations, these pieces become family heirlooms, carrying stories and connections that outlast trends. Worn or displayed, they serve as lasting reminders of where we’ve been and who we’re tied to.

We spoke to creative pioneers including Amy Jackson, Harris Reed and Nikki Lily, in addition to esteemed jewellery brand founders, about their most prized jewels and the stories behind them.

Amy Jackson, Actress “My most special piece of jewellery is a stunning diamond Bvlgari Serpenti Viper bracelet, which holds an incredibly meaningful place in my heart. The bracelet was a surprise gift from my bridesmaids on my wedding day. I’ll never forget the moment they presented it to me - it instantly became a treasure. I wear the bracelet on the most significant occasions in my life - anniversaries, birthdays, and events that I want to remember forever. It makes me feel deeply cherished and confident. The bracelet is not only a beautiful piece of craftsmanship but also a constant reminder of love, friendship, and unforgettable memories, which makes it priceless to me.”

Harris Reed, Fashion Designer "I'm obviously biased, but my most cherished piece of jewelry is my original In Good Hands necklace that I created with Missoma. This necklace was inspired by the concept of being there for someone and lending a hand. I feel proud whenever I wear it. I also love my Harwell Godfrey piece. It's a scarab beetle necklace that I got in New York, and it’s made up of diamonds. Lauren Harwell Godfrey is one of the coolest, most unique up and coming jewellery designers right now. Wearing her piece makes me feel like Cleopatra."

Marisa Hordern, Missoma Founder “Missoma’s Baya Hoops have a special place in my heart. They were inspired by my mother's love of bold hoops. As a little girl I would watch her get ready for an evening out, and I still remember the scent of her perfume, the lipstick, the way she would style her hair and her jewellery. She always said she felt finished when she put them on; that they made her feel confident and glamorous. And that is the wonderful thing about jewellery – it has the power to transform not just an outfit, but also how you feel.”

Joanne Milner, Garrard CEO “My diamond eternity band is my most special piece. It’s the first bespoke piece of jewellery I ever owned, and it holds a world of meaning. My husband had it made to celebrate the birth of our son, and we worked on the design together. Wearing it makes me feel like the luckiest person alive. I dream of this band passing down through my family for generations, carrying with it the story of its origins and a message: with a little luck, a lot of grit, and plenty of heart, anything is possible.”

Susan Caplan, Founder Susan Caplan “My most special piece is my Star of David necklace, without any doubt. It speaks of my heritage and sense of identity. My parents bought it for me when I was 14 during my first trip to Israel. Since it was bought in the 70s it has a wonderful modernistic design that shaped my own style. It's a religious symbol and gives me a feeling of love for my heritage and a sense of pride. I wear it each day and night. It is a piece that I never take off! It is a part of me now.”

Marie Lichtenberg, Founder Marie Lichtenberg “The Marie Lichtenberg Magic 8 Ball made in collaboration with Mattel is my most cherished piece. I channelled my love of pop culture into this jewelled tribute to an American icon which has enchanted generations of children. Wearing it brings me immense joy and pride. Beyond being a beautifully crafted object, it has the advantage, through its irreverence and originality, of creating connections between people. It is very common for my necklace to leave my neck to amuse my friends, my table neighbours at the restaurant, and even strangers on the plane."

© Getty Images Nikki Lily, Activist & Pandora Ambassador “My most special piece of jewellery is a small beaded starfish necklace I got last year while on holiday with my family in Greece. I found it in a tiny shop we passed on our way to dinner. It isn’t flashy or expensive, but it holds deep significance for me. It symbolises doing something my younger self never thought I’d be well enough to do again as my family and I were told that traveling together wouldn’t be possible due to my unstable health. This necklace represents a light at the end of that tunnel. On tough days, it’s the first thing I reach for when I need a reminder of the small victories in life.”