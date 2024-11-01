Jennifer Lopez exudes 'First Lady' energy in a £1,850 midi dress

Jennifer Lopez made a bold statement of support for Vice President Kamala Harris at the presidential candidate's rally in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Stepping out to a wave of applause at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater the signer's presence on October 31 was captivating, not just for her memorable words, but also for her impeccable fashion choice.

© DAVID BECKER Jennifer Lopez arrived to speak during the campaign rally for presidential candidate Kamala Harris

The superstar donned a sophisticated £1,850 Long Sleeve Scarf Dress by Australian designer Alex Perry, exuding an aura that many described as ‘first lady’ energy.

The dress, crafted in a rich rust-coloured satin crepe, was a showstopper. Its high turtleneck and attached scarf detail added an element of drama, elegantly draped behind her neck. The long sleeves featured discreet zip closures, and the dress was meticulously tailored with razor-sharp shoulders that emphasised its structured silhouette.

Long Sleeve Scarf Dress in Satin Crepe - Alex Perry

This design choice perfectly aligns with Perry’s signature style, which is known for its close-to-the-body fit, sculpted silhouettes, and use of internal corsetry to define and accentuate the figure.

The midi offered a fresh twist on classic elegance, carefully designed to elongate the silhouette and bring a modern edge to a timeless style. The attached scarf and fitted silhouette captured both sophistication and style, making it an ideal choice for the high-profile appearance.

Lopez completed her ensemble with brown strappy heels and her signature blowout, adding to her polished, powerful look. Her choice to wear this quiet luxury look sent about the confidence and poise she brings to public events. Characterised by minimalist designs, neutral tones, tailored fits, and subtle, unbranded pieces, Quiet luxury was a major trend across social media and Google searches in 2023. JLos outfit choice, both refined and bold, underscores the powerful and inspiring energy she brings to the stage.

© DAVID BECKER Jennifer Lopez greeted crowds at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas

The dress itself speaks volume; it was a statement of confidence, elegance, and empowerment. With her words of support and striking look, JLo seamlessly blended fashion with advocacy, making the appearance one to remember.