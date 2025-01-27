Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Couture Week Street Style 2025: The best dressed guests and celebrities
Subscribe
Paris Couture Week Street Style 2025: The best dressed guests and celebrities
Pixie Lott wore a cropped plaid tweed jacket with golden buttons, a black velvet mini skirt, a celestial-themed handbag, strappy heels, and a chic headscarf. Parisian winter elegance!© Getty Images

Paris Couture Week Street Style 2025: The best dressed guests and celebrities

From Pixie Lott to Kelly Rutherford and Carla Bruni... see who stood out on cobbled streets of the world's premiere fashion spectacle

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Paris isn’t just the city of lights; it’s the heartbeat of global fashion. Thanks to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris firmly holds its title as the world’s style capital, orchestrating the grand spectacles that are Paris Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week. And let’s face it—where else would we want couture magic to unfold?

Haute Couture, that ultra-French institution, is more than just breathtaking gowns and jaw-dropping craftsmanship. It’s a living, breathing paradox—a dazzling mix of timeless tradition and cutting-edge innovation. The Fédération puts it best, "Haute Couture is a permanent gateway between a tradition for excellence in know-how and contemporaneity in creation." Translation? It’s old-school craftsmanship meets new-age sartorial savvy, and we’re obsessed.

The roots of this haute spectacle trace all the way back to 1868 when the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture was born. Fast forward to 1945, and the term "Haute Couture" became a legally protected designation (yes, there’s literally a commission to gatekeep the exclusivity). As the Fédération explains, "Only institutions that have received the designation, approved each year by a dedicated commission under the aegis of the Ministry for Industry, may become eligible." If you’re not on the list, darling, you’re just not couture.

This January, Paris is bursting with fashion energy. The Menswear AW25 shows wrapped on January 26, paving the runway for Couture Week SS25, which kicked off on January 27 with a dazzling show by Schiaparelli. The bonus? A star-studded lineup and unforgettable street style ensembles.

Lucky us, we’re diving headfirst into the sartorial extravaganza. Here are the best A-list looks from Couture Week 2025—where Paris proves yet again why it’s the ultimate fashion playground.

The best dressed celebrities at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week SS 2025:

1/6

Carla Bruni donned a ruched black dress with lace tights, a cape coat, dramatic sunglasses, and gloves. She embodied Old Hollywood glamour with a contemporary Parisian twist.© Getty Images

Carla Bruni

Lace tights, an LBD, and a tailored cape? France's former first lady Carla Bruni brought 'Old Money' vibes with a modern twist. The ruched dress, paired with oversized sunglasses oozed sultry sophistication. And those gloves? Très chic. She looked like she was ready to star in a Parisian noir film—iconic.

2/6

Pixie Lott wore a cropped plaid tweed jacket with golden buttons, a black velvet mini skirt, a celestial-themed handbag, strappy heels, and a chic headscarf. Parisian winter elegance!© Getty Images

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott served vintage glamour with a cropped plaid jacket featuring golden buttons and a tweed-meets-modern vibe. Paired with a sleek velvet mini skirt, the ensemble was accessorised with a divine celestial-themed bag and strappy heels. A chic headscarf elevated the look to Parisian royalty vibes—pure winter couture goals.

3/6

Gabrielle Union wears a bold off-shoulder black dress featured sheer paneling and paired beautifully with sleek black pumps and minimalist jewelry for an elegant yet daring statement.© Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Sheer genius. Gabrielle Union's off-shoulder, sheer-paneled dress had just the right mix of bold and elegant. Paired with classic black pumps and delicate jewellery, it was all about making a statement without saying too much. Flirty yet fierce, the actress totally nailed the less-is-more aesthetic.

4/6

Kelly Rutherford wears a sleek white gown with a dramatic draped design was paired with a surrealist black handbag featuring a golden face motif. The look was accessorized with gold earrings and confidence.© Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford

This white-hot look screamed 'modern goddess.' Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford's flowing, structured gown with an asymmetrical drape exuded elegance. Accessorized with a bold, artsy black handbag featuring a surrealist face motif and golden feet details, it was minimalism done right. The cherry on top? Sleek gold earrings and the most radiant smile to match.

5/6

Natalia Vodianova wears a luxurious white fluffy coat layered over a ribbed midi dress with gold-accented boots created a winter wonderland look. The vintage-inspired bag sealed the effortlessly chic vibe.© Getty Images

Natalia Vodianova

Talk about snowy Parisian winter-white perfection. Supermodel Natalia Vodianova's floor-length fluffy coat layered over a ribbed, minimalistic midi dress made cozy look couture. Paired with gold-accented boots and Schiaparelli's vintage-inspired bag, it was effortless, understated glamour.

6/6

Tatiana Korsakova's edgy outfit featured a black bodysuit with a cropped jacket covered in silver buckles, thigh-high stiletto boots, and statement sunglasses, serving futuristic couture-meets-street-style vibes.© Getty Images

Tatiana Korsakova

A mix of futuristic chic and the signature OTT Paris street style. Tatiana Korsakova's structured cropped jacket, adorned with bold silver buckles, was the defenition of edgy couture. Paired with a sleek black bodysuit and thigh-high stiletto boots, it’s an aesthetic that says "don’t mess with me, but let’s grab champagne after the show."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More