Paris Couture Week Street Style 2025: The best dressed guests and celebrities

Paris isn’t just the city of lights; it’s the heartbeat of global fashion. Thanks to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris firmly holds its title as the world’s style capital, orchestrating the grand spectacles that are Paris Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week. And let’s face it—where else would we want couture magic to unfold?

Haute Couture, that ultra-French institution, is more than just breathtaking gowns and jaw-dropping craftsmanship. It’s a living, breathing paradox—a dazzling mix of timeless tradition and cutting-edge innovation. The Fédération puts it best, "Haute Couture is a permanent gateway between a tradition for excellence in know-how and contemporaneity in creation." Translation? It’s old-school craftsmanship meets new-age sartorial savvy, and we’re obsessed.

The roots of this haute spectacle trace all the way back to 1868 when the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture was born. Fast forward to 1945, and the term "Haute Couture" became a legally protected designation (yes, there’s literally a commission to gatekeep the exclusivity). As the Fédération explains, "Only institutions that have received the designation, approved each year by a dedicated commission under the aegis of the Ministry for Industry, may become eligible." If you’re not on the list, darling, you’re just not couture.

This January, Paris is bursting with fashion energy. The Menswear AW25 shows wrapped on January 26, paving the runway for Couture Week SS25, which kicked off on January 27 with a dazzling show by Schiaparelli. The bonus? A star-studded lineup and unforgettable street style ensembles.

Lucky us, we’re diving headfirst into the sartorial extravaganza. Here are the best A-list looks from Couture Week 2025—where Paris proves yet again why it’s the ultimate fashion playground.

The best dressed celebrities at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week SS 2025:

1/ 6 © Getty Images Carla Bruni Lace tights, an LBD, and a tailored cape? France's former first lady Carla Bruni brought 'Old Money' vibes with a modern twist. The ruched dress, paired with oversized sunglasses oozed sultry sophistication. And those gloves? Très chic. She looked like she was ready to star in a Parisian noir film—iconic.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Pixie Lott Pixie Lott served vintage glamour with a cropped plaid jacket featuring golden buttons and a tweed-meets-modern vibe. Paired with a sleek velvet mini skirt, the ensemble was accessorised with a divine celestial-themed bag and strappy heels. A chic headscarf elevated the look to Parisian royalty vibes—pure winter couture goals.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Gabrielle Union Sheer genius. Gabrielle Union's off-shoulder, sheer-paneled dress had just the right mix of bold and elegant. Paired with classic black pumps and delicate jewellery, it was all about making a statement without saying too much. Flirty yet fierce, the actress totally nailed the less-is-more aesthetic.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Kelly Rutherford This white-hot look screamed 'modern goddess.' Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford's flowing, structured gown with an asymmetrical drape exuded elegance. Accessorized with a bold, artsy black handbag featuring a surrealist face motif and golden feet details, it was minimalism done right. The cherry on top? Sleek gold earrings and the most radiant smile to match.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Natalia Vodianova Talk about snowy Parisian winter-white perfection. Supermodel Natalia Vodianova's floor-length fluffy coat layered over a ribbed, minimalistic midi dress made cozy look couture. Paired with gold-accented boots and Schiaparelli's vintage-inspired bag, it was effortless, understated glamour.