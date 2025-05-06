Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Constance Prince Maurice: The hottest hotel stay in delicious Mauritius
Unwind at the serene Prince Maurice, a luxury haunt nestled alongside the picturesque Mauritian coastline

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Nestled along the luscious west coast of Mauritius lies the Prince Maurice, a luxury 5-star resort that offers an idyllic escape for those seeking both respite and adventure in paradise.

This serenely airy, 89-room hotel promises relaxation of the highest degree. Unwind at the beautifully-curated Constance Spa, where treatments such as massages, facials, pedicures and body scrubs are primed to reinvigorate the senses. 

Sisley products, boasting aromas of peppermint, ginger, frangipani and eucalyptus, soak into the skin and alleviate tension with the gentlest touch. Homemade exfoliators crafted from native coconut replenish the body, allowing guests to regain their natural glow. Aloe vera-based gels coolly blanket the face, soothing sun-damage and blemishes alike. 

woman sunbathing by a pool at the Prince Maurice© Constance Hotels
Unwind with ease at the Prince Maurice

Begin your meeting-free mornings with a sharp cold plunge and finish it off with a cleansing steam and sauna - an invigorating tonic for the mind.For days spent away from spa-based bliss, guests can submerge themselves in the glassy-watered swimming pools that overlook pristine ivory beaches or explore the impeccably maintained grounds. 

sunlit bedroom at the prince constance hotel© Constance Hotels
Delve into Mauritian culture while enjoying some much deserved R&R

The cultivated space spans villas elegantly perched on stilts to palm tree-fringed garden abodes, making each room a sanctuary for holidaymakers.The boutique hotel enchants with its tropical allure and offers guests a vibrant blend of cultural heritage. 

two people having massages in an open air spa© Constance Hotels
Spend a day at the blissful Constance Spa

Delve into Mauritian cuisine at floating restaurant Le Barachois and watch the sealife dance beneath you with a glass of wine, housed in the hotel's impressive wine cellar (the largest in the Indian Ocean), in hand. Sensorial bliss.

Book your dream Mauritius holiday

Seven nights at Constance Prince Maurice, in a Junior Suite on a bed and breakfast basis, including direct flights with Air Mauritius from London Gatwick, and private airport transfers in Mauritius – from £2,100 per person. Book through Susie Freeman Travel.

