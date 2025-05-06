Constance Prince Maurice: The hottest hotel stay in delicious Mauritius 

Nestled along the luscious west coast of Mauritius lies the Prince Maurice, a luxury 5-star resort that offers an idyllic escape for those seeking both respite and adventure in paradise.

This serenely airy, 89-room hotel promises relaxation of the highest degree. Unwind at the beautifully-curated Constance Spa, where treatments such as massages, facials, pedicures and body scrubs are primed to reinvigorate the senses.

Sisley products, boasting aromas of peppermint, ginger, frangipani and eucalyptus, soak into the skin and alleviate tension with the gentlest touch. Homemade exfoliators crafted from native coconut replenish the body, allowing guests to regain their natural glow. Aloe vera-based gels coolly blanket the face, soothing sun-damage and blemishes alike.

© Constance Hotels Unwind with ease at the Prince Maurice

Begin your meeting-free mornings with a sharp cold plunge and finish it off with a cleansing steam and sauna - an invigorating tonic for the mind.For days spent away from spa-based bliss, guests can submerge themselves in the glassy-watered swimming pools that overlook pristine ivory beaches or explore the impeccably maintained grounds.

© Constance Hotels Delve into Mauritian culture while enjoying some much deserved R&R

The cultivated space spans villas elegantly perched on stilts to palm tree-fringed garden abodes, making each room a sanctuary for holidaymakers.The boutique hotel enchants with its tropical allure and offers guests a vibrant blend of cultural heritage.

© Constance Hotels Spend a day at the blissful Constance Spa

Delve into Mauritian cuisine at floating restaurant Le Barachois and watch the sealife dance beneath you with a glass of wine, housed in the hotel's impressive wine cellar (the largest in the Indian Ocean), in hand. Sensorial bliss.