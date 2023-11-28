The Top 20 Beauty Trends of 2023 Revealed

As the year comes to a close, it's time to delve into the realm of beauty and explore the most influential skincare, makeup, body, hair, and nail trends that have dominated 2023.

To discern this year's standout trends, a team of beauty experts at Beauty Pie meticulously scrutinised over 300 emerging styles, measuring their impact through TikTok views, Instagram posts, Pinterest boards, and the annual search volume on Google over the past 12 months.

In its second annual edition, the comprehensive report reveals that 2023 witnessed the ascendancy of chrome nails, faux freckles, and Barbie-inspired makeup. Looking ahead, the report also predicts the imminent explosion of Scandi Hairlines, Cherry Cola Lips, and an array of bob hairstyles coming in 2024. Scroll on to find out exactly what was trending this year…

The Top 20 Beauty Trends of 2023:

Press On Nails

The seemingly nostalgic 'press on nails' made an unexpected resurgence in 2023, claiming the top spot as the year's biggest beauty trend. Popularized by Kim Kardashian's revelation of her stiletto-shaped French manicure on Instagram, this trend garnered nearly 8 billion TikTok views and almost 3 million Google searches, transcending to global fashion week runways.

Curtain Bangs

© Photo: Getty Images

Curtain bangs maintained their popularity throughout 2023, amassing over 4 billion TikTok views and more than 14 million Google searches. Renowned for their versatility and flattering appeal across various face shapes, this '60s and '70s-inspired hairstyle received a modern makeover, showcased on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Glass Skin

While 'glass skin' has been a skincare buzzword, it reached new heights in 2023. This trend, characterized by a radiant, polished appearance, gained momentum with over 3 billion TikTok views and nearly 900,000 Instagram posts. Fueled by hydrating products like hyaluronic acid serums, it aligns with the 'clean girl' aesthetic, dominating TikTok and other platforms.

Microneedling

Microneedling, utilizing tiny sterilized needles for enhanced skincare penetration and natural healing, became more accessible, accumulating 1.7 billion TikTok views. The advent of at-home dermal rollers and stamps contributed to the surge in popularity, promising next-level skin regeneration and collagen production.

Chrome Nails

© Instagram / @solene.manucure.russe Created by @solene.manucure.russe

Chrome effect nails, as flaunted by celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and Rihanna, took center stage in 2023. With nearly 2.5 million shares on Instagram, this trend's appeal lies in its simplicity—choose a base color, select a chrome shade, and achieve a minimalist yet stylish manicure effortlessly.

Barbie Makeup

Makeup artist Yasmin Salmon's Barbie Makeup

Influenced by the release of the Barbie movie, 2023 saw a surge in Barbie-inspired makeup. Greta Gerwig's film not only impacted fashion but also influenced makeup trends, featuring shades ranging from pearlescent eyeshadows to vibrant pink blush, reminiscent of Margot Robbie's iconic portrayal.

Heatless Waves

Effortless curls gained popularity through the heatless waves trend. Achieved by wrapping towel-dried hair around a dressing gown belt before bed, this low-maintenance style promises salon-worthy curls upon waking.

Lymphatic Drainage

Previously an obsession among beauty enthusiasts, lymphatic drainage went mainstream in 2023. With numerous content creators highlighting its de-puffing and contouring benefits, this technique, utilizing massage and compression, gained popularity for both facial and full-body applications.

Ceramides

Integral to achieving the glass skin trend, ceramides emerged as a key player in promoting overall skin health. These lipid molecules not only hydrate but also repair the skin's barrier, ensuring a plump and well-hydrated complexion when combined with vitamin C and retinol products.

Faux Freckles

Hailey Bieber wears minimal makeup and fake freckles

The fresh-faced look of freckles became achievable for all through influencers using eyeliner pens or stippling brushes, some even employing fake tan for a longer-lasting faux freckles effect.

Pimple Patches

Transitioning from skincare necessity to fashion accessory, pimple patches with various designs, from stars to cartoon characters, gained popularity. As an effective solution for breakouts, they became a noticeable trend, embraced with pride.

Skin Barrier Repair

The emphasis on skin barrier repair gained momentum, especially during winter. As temperatures drop, maintaining skin hydration becomes crucial, with experts recommending preemptive steps to keep the skin hydrated and radiant throughout the colder months.

Marble Nails

The unique and eye-catching design of marble nails, inspired by marbling in art, continued to make waves in the beauty industry, embodying individuality and creativity.

Latte Makeup

© Instagram Emily Ratajkowski is another A-list fan of the trend

Introduced by Hailey Bieber in July 2023, Latte makeup combines soft brown hues with shimmer for a sculpted, radiant effect, perfect for achieving a sun-kissed glow.

Tooth Gems

Reviving a '90s-born trend, tooth gems gained popularity among celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. The glitzy accessory offers a painless way to enhance one's beauty routine.

Facial Yoga

Facial yoga or facial massage, a series of exercises aimed at smoothing, toning, and boosting skin elasticity, gained traction. Endorsed by beauty professionals, facial yoga became a secret to achieving plump, glowing skin.

Bronzing Drops

© CoffeeAndMilk Bronzing drops were big in 2023

Simplifying face tanning, bronzing drops emerged as an easy-to-apply solution, providing a bronzed radiance while being delicate on sensitive facial skin.

Mesotherapy

Non-invasive mesotherapy treatments gained favor, delivering essential vitamins and Omega oils to the face without needles. Super masks like the Dr Jules Nabet Mesotherapy Facial promised skin repair, cleansing, and rejuvenation.

HIFU

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) continued to be popular for achieving a lifted and rejuvenated effect, countering sun damage by targeting deep skin layers and stimulating collagen production.

Lion’s Mane

Lion’s Mane mushrooms, known for their benefits on the nervous system, gained attention in beauty routines. With attributes such as boosting mental performance, reducing stress, and supporting healthy digestion, Lion’s Mane became a notable addition to morning rituals.

2023 showcased a diverse array of beauty trends, ranging from innovative nail styles to skincare techniques, with each trend leaving a distinctive mark on the ever-evolving landscape of beauty and self-expression.