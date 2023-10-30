Rita Ora takes cues from Meghan Markle in crystal healing necklace

Rita Ora just posted one of the most relatable TikToks we've ever seen – and now we can't stop thinking about it.

Post-summer blues are real, and the 32-year-old just proved that even celebrities don't wake up feeling a million dollars all the time.

The Poison singer just shared a clip with her 2.6m TikTok followers, with a sound in the background that said: "I woke up this morning and I felt like absolute garbage, for anyone who wants to know what garbage is, it's French for trash."

Rita, we feel you. Despite the sound suggesting otherwise, the star still looked pretty great, sporting a cascade of blonde curls over a simple white tee.

Perhaps Rita is trying to bring about some positive vibes with her necklace choice? The Don't Think Twice star rocked what appeared to be a giant crystal pendant on black cord, indicating that she is taking a leaf out of Meghan Markle's wellness handbook.

What is crystal healing?

Among those that believe, the idea is that certain crystals can improve your wellbeing through interactions with your body's energy points, although this remains scientifically unproven.

The semi-precious gemstones and crystals are thought to encourage positive vibrations, with each stone type having a specific function.

Rita is super into the practice of crystal healing and has many placed throughout her home. "I have them everywhere," she told Tatler earlier this year.

And she is in excellent company. Royal beauty Meghan Markle is another celebrity crystal fan – a video from inside her home, shared a few years ago on the Archewell foundation website, showed a crystal on her desk, and she also has worn a clear crystal pendant, the Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer Clarity Retreat Necklace, out in public.

If the placebo effect is enough for Rita and Meghan, we could totally be persuaded to give crystals a chance...