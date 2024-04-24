What to wear to a beach wedding in 2024 and still look perfectly polished

As the evenings get lighter and we anticipate the weather (hopefully) getting warmer, summer is finally approaching, and that means one thing: wedding season is on the horizon.
Shopping for the perfect wedding guest outfit can be a hard feat in itself, but when it comes to a destination wedding, it’s a whole different ball game. Despite its picturesque setting, cool sea breeze and endless Aperol Spritz, considereing an appropriate outfit is at the forefront of our minds.
What do guests wear to a beach wedding?
Generally speaking, beach weddings tend to have a more laid back, playful feel on dress codes compared to a typical black tie wedding. With this in mind, don’t be afraid to opt for an outfit on the more daring, brighter, sexier side - but still appropriate to the occasion. When it comes to styling your outfit, accessories play a big part. Pull colours from your outfit to ensure a coherent finish, or keep it simple with neutral tones and plainer pieces to keep all eyes on your dress.
Can you wear white to a beach wedding?
Unless the couple has stated otherwise, we'd avoid it. White will always be a no-go for guests... in recent years bridesmaids have taken to wearing ivory shades, so you don't want to be mistaken for the bridal party.
What is beach chic dress code?
Flowy dresses in brighter hues work best. But don’t go for anything with too much volume, we don’t want a situation if there’s a big gust of wind. Due to the heat, try opting for lighter fabrics, looser silhouettes and sleeveless ensembles. Don’t be afraid to choose a printed piece or bright colour - it will fit in with the idyllic beach setting.
What shoes should I wear to a beach wedding?
Don’t rule out flats, but keep them on the chicer, more stylish side rather than a flip-flop. If flats aren’t your thing, opt for a strappy sandal or a pair of wedges.
Hello! Fashion shares the best beach wedding guest dresses to shop this season:
Elizabeth Cut-Out Printed Twill Halterneck Maxi Dress
Diane Von Furstenberg
A slight cut-out side dress can be wedding appropriate. We love this floaty maxi number with its contrasting printed panels and flattering halterneck silhouette.
Printed Linen Blend Dress
Zara
Lighter fabrics like linen are perfect for an oceanside ceremony. Stay away from its usual neutral tone and instead opt for bright, printed pieces like this straight neckline number from Zara.
Boasting pastel hues the silky fabric makes this the perfect destination wedding ensemble. Pair with similar toned accessories to complete the look.
Brigette Pastel Floral Jacquard Maxi Dress
Kitri
Florals don't have to mean the ditsy style, we love this oversized iteration with its asymmetric waterfall hemline. Pull out colours from the dress for your accessories, or opt for neutral tones to keep focus on the outfit.
Bubblegum Stripe Julia Dress
Pink City Prints
If florals aren't your thing but you still want a printed piece, opt for the classic stripe instead. A halterneck, belted dress is the ultimate flattering silhouette and we love its bright hues - just find a cocktail to match.
A floor-sweeping dress with a cowl neckline and tie-back detail, it's an ultra-flattering piece in more muted tones if brights aren't for you. Pair with black strappy sandals and add a pair of sunnies and you're beach wedding ready.
Delilah Tiered Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
Cara Cara
A strappy, maxi dress style is a great option. We love the contrasting coloured, fun floral print with a subtle cut-out front. Its delicate straps add a girly element. Perfect for a summer wedding and could be reworn for your next holiday too.
Asymmetrical Gradient Dress
Mango
Channel oceanic tones and opt for this ombré asymmetrical blue one-shouldered piece. It's flowy fabric is perfect for the heat on the day and strappy back straps add the perfect finishing touch.
Rust Ruched Halter Neck Bodycon Maxi Dress
River Island
Block-coloured brights are great alternative if you don't fancy a print. We love the beaded neckline detailing and its ruched front is ultra flattering.
Cadence Dress Caribbean Ombre
Staud
What better for a beach wedding than an ombré dress that resembles a sunset? Chiffon is a the perfect light fabric option and we love the chain strap finish, so swap your gold jewellery for silver to match.
Crochet Mix Emma Dress
Never Fully Dressed
We love this contrasting printed and mixed fabric piece. Crochet is perfect for a beach destination, whilst the glossy satin skirt adds a more formal spin on it. The monochrome hues allows you to pair similar accessories, or make a statement with a pop of colour instead.
Giuliana Dress
Piece of White
One for the minimalist: this Piece of White number has an effortlessly stylish appeal. Its shirred bodice panelling and open back gives a subtle sexy finish without being too OTT for a wedding guest.
Avia Printed Dipped Hem Midi Dress
Reiss
Reiss is another one of our go-to's for chic occasion wear pieces. We love this pleated midi dress with its back strap detailing for added interest. Go for white accessories to compliment the dress and emphasise your tan.
Samara Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation is every fashion insiders go-to brand for occasion dressing and this piece ticks every box for us. With its pastel-toned green, slight cut-out side and open back and contrasting floral print, we'd pair it with white strappy sandals or chic flats and matching clutch.
Layered Violets Print Midi Dress + Belt
ME+EM
We love the puffed sleeves and belted waist on this ME+EM number. Style it with bright pink sandals to compliment the tones in the dress for a put-together look.
Floral-Print V-Neck Minidress
Farm Rio
If you want a printed option but don't want to go bold and bright, brown and red tones are a great alternative. A wrap dress is flattering on any silhouette. Pair with wedges and a raffia clutch for a real beachy feel.
How we chose:
- Style and variety: We have scoured and selected pieces appropriate to be worn as a guest to a beach destination wedding in an array of styles to suit every taste. Our selections vary in design but they are united by the fact that they have a certain lasting appeal and can be styled in multiple ways.
- Price: Variety is key, and therefore alongside pieces by some of our favourite designer labels, we've included some stylish picks from the high street if you're looking to save.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
