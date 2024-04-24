What to wear to a beach wedding in 2024 and still look perfectly polished

As the evenings get lighter and we anticipate the weather (hopefully) getting warmer, summer is finally approaching, and that means one thing: wedding season is on the horizon.

Shopping for the perfect wedding guest outfit can be a hard feat in itself, but when it comes to a destination wedding, it’s a whole different ball game. Despite its picturesque setting, cool sea breeze and endless Aperol Spritz, considereing an appropriate outfit is at the forefront of our minds.

What do guests wear to a beach wedding?

Generally speaking, beach weddings tend to have a more laid back, playful feel on dress codes compared to a typical black tie wedding. With this in mind, don’t be afraid to opt for an outfit on the more daring, brighter, sexier side - but still appropriate to the occasion. When it comes to styling your outfit, accessories play a big part. Pull colours from your outfit to ensure a coherent finish, or keep it simple with neutral tones and plainer pieces to keep all eyes on your dress.

Can you wear white to a beach wedding?

Unless the couple has stated otherwise, we'd avoid it. White will always be a no-go for guests... in recent years bridesmaids have taken to wearing ivory shades, so you don't want to be mistaken for the bridal party.

What is beach chic dress code?

Flowy dresses in brighter hues work best. But don’t go for anything with too much volume, we don’t want a situation if there’s a big gust of wind. Due to the heat, try opting for lighter fabrics, looser silhouettes and sleeveless ensembles. Don’t be afraid to choose a printed piece or bright colour - it will fit in with the idyllic beach setting.

What shoes should I wear to a beach wedding?

Don’t rule out flats, but keep them on the chicer, more stylish side rather than a flip-flop. If flats aren’t your thing, opt for a strappy sandal or a pair of wedges.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beach wedding guest dresses to shop this season:

How we chose:

Style and variety: We have scoured and selected pieces appropriate to be worn as a guest to a beach destination wedding in an array of styles to suit every taste. Our selections vary in design but they are united by the fact that they have a certain lasting appeal and can be styled in multiple ways.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

