The haute habits of Gstaad Guy: Where to summer, ski and shop according to the internet culture connoisseur 

Nobody has captured the hearts of the chronically online quite like Gstaad Guy. Witty, refreshingly chivalrous, and impeccably dressed, he’s become the internet’s unofficial etiquette coach, schooling the population with his à la poubelle philosophy.
Constance and Colton are his fictional poster children of privilege, created to parody the hyper-elite lifestyle of the wealthy. Constance, the Loro Piana-clad trust fund baby, summers in Saint Tropez, winters in Saint Moritz, and is fluent in French — and disdain for the antichic. Cousin Colton, meanwhile, is a nouveau riche muse who roams LA in head-to-toe hype pieces, all meticulously sourced from SSENSE.
Together, Gstaad Guy’s beloved personas have mastered the art of playfully punching up, tickling both the recipients of his tongue-in-cheek jabs and his loyal (non-Coutts-card-holding) followers.
True to Constance and Colton’s penchant for the finer things in life, the creator’s lifestyle is one of unabashed splendour. From luxury escapes in the Maldives to the peaks of Andermatt, Gstaad Guy’s passport reads like a trophy case. Here are his favourite haute haunts.
Luxury Travel Spot
Gstaad, in the summer. Truly feels like something out of a Disney movie.
Ski Destination - Team Alps or Aspen?
Team Alps for sure, I’m a big fan of Andermatt at the moment, with a stay at The Chedi hotel.
Place That’s Off The Beaten Track
Andermatt in the summer. Perfect for a road trip before or after Lake Como.
City Break
Tokyo and Madrid. I’m a big fan of both cities.
Holiday Spot for Solo Travelling
I think the best country for solo travellers is Japan.
Scenic Getaway Destination
It would have to be Saint Moritz. The sunshine and topography are exceptional, both in summer and winter.
Weekend Break
Depending on where you’re flying from, I think Swiss ski towns like Andermatt can be a perfect break destination. Andermatt is particularly a great option as it’s only one hour from Zurich airport, while Gstaad and others are typically over two to three hours away.
Clothes Shop
Loro Piana, no question.
Coffee Spot
My favourite coffee shop in London is the Birley Bakery in Chelsea Green.
Brunch Destination
My favourite brunch is at The Arts Club members clubs in Mayfair.
Date Night
My favourite dinner date night spot is Santo Mare in Marylebone or La Poule au Pot in Pimlico.
Spa
My favourite spa in the world would have to be the Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi in the Maldives.
Nightclub
No nightclubs for me.
Boutique Hotel
Il San Pietro di Positano, and make sure you bring your tennis gear.
Wellness Destination or Gym
KX in Chelsea is a great gym.
Museum or Gallery
My favourite museum is the V&A.
Interior Finds
Timothy Oulton, Andrew Martin, or Loro Piana Interiors.
Place for Sourcing Art
Sotheby’s.
Restaurant
La Petite Maison (LPM) restaurant and bar, and make sure you order Palais Constance rosé.
Cocktail Bar
The Connaught Red Room.
Place That Feels Most Like Home
Harrods.
Somewhere You’d Like To Go
Peru, to see the wild Vicuña.