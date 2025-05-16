The haute habits of Gstaad Guy: Where to summer, ski and shop according to the internet culture connoisseur 

Nobody has captured the hearts of the chronically online quite like Gstaad Guy. Witty, refreshingly chivalrous, and impeccably dressed, he’s become the internet’s unofficial etiquette coach, schooling the population with his à la poubelle philosophy.

Constance and Colton are his fictional poster children of privilege, created to parody the hyper-elite lifestyle of the wealthy. Constance, the Loro Piana-clad trust fund baby, summers in Saint Tropez, winters in Saint Moritz, and is fluent in French — and disdain for the antichic. Cousin Colton, meanwhile, is a nouveau riche muse who roams LA in head-to-toe hype pieces, all meticulously sourced from SSENSE.

Together, Gstaad Guy’s beloved personas have mastered the art of playfully punching up, tickling both the recipients of his tongue-in-cheek jabs and his loyal (non-Coutts-card-holding) followers.

© @gstaadguy Gstaad Guy flits between characters Constance and Cousin Colton

True to Constance and Colton’s penchant for the finer things in life, the creator’s lifestyle is one of unabashed splendour. From luxury escapes in the Maldives to the peaks of Andermatt, Gstaad Guy’s passport reads like a trophy case. Here are his favourite haute haunts.

Luxury Travel Spot

Gstaad, in the summer. Truly feels like something out of a Disney movie.

Ski Destination - Team Alps or Aspen?

Team Alps for sure, I’m a big fan of Andermatt at the moment, with a stay at The Chedi hotel.

© @gstaadguy Gstaad Guy pictured in Andermatt Place That’s Off The Beaten Track Andermatt in the summer. Perfect for a road trip before or after Lake Como.

City Break

Tokyo and Madrid. I’m a big fan of both cities.

Holiday Spot for Solo Travelling

I think the best country for solo travellers is Japan.

Scenic Getaway Destination It would have to be Saint Moritz. The sunshine and topography are exceptional, both in summer and winter. © @gstaadguy Cousin Colton living it up in St. Mortiz

Weekend Break

Depending on where you’re flying from, I think Swiss ski towns like Andermatt can be a perfect break destination. Andermatt is particularly a great option as it’s only one hour from Zurich airport, while Gstaad and others are typically over two to three hours away.

Clothes Shop

Loro Piana, no question.

© @gstaadguy Cosuin Colton is more of an iced coffee kinda guy Coffee Spot My favourite coffee shop in London is the Birley Bakery in Chelsea Green.

Brunch Destination

My favourite brunch is at The Arts Club members clubs in Mayfair.

Date Night

My favourite dinner date night spot is Santo Mare in Marylebone or La Poule au Pot in Pimlico.

Spa My favourite spa in the world would have to be the Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi in the Maldives. © @gstaadguy Gstaad Guy at the Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi in the Maldives.

Nightclub

No nightclubs for me.

Boutique Hotel

Il San Pietro di Positano, and make sure you bring your tennis gear.

© @gstaadguy Wellness is of the utmost importance to Gstaad Guy Wellness Destination or Gym KX in Chelsea is a great gym.

Museum or Gallery

My favourite museum is the V&A.

Interior Finds

Timothy Oulton, Andrew Martin, or Loro Piana Interiors.

Place for Sourcing Art Sotheby’s. © @gstaadguy Constance is a fan of portraiture

Restaurant

La Petite Maison (LPM) restaurant and bar, and make sure you order Palais Constance rosé.

Cocktail Bar

The Connaught Red Room.

Thankfully, Loro Piana is stocked in Harrods Place That Feels Most Like Home Harrods.

Somewhere You’d Like To Go

Peru, to see the wild Vicuña.