The secret royal story behind Queen Camilla’s diamond Maple Leaf brooch
A collage showing the royal Asprey Maple Leaf Brooch worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, Kate Middleton, and Queen Camilla, symbolising the royal family's connection to Canada across generations.

The secret royal story behind Queen Camilla’s diamond Maple Leaf brooch

The monarch's Asprey heirloom stole the spotlight in Canada…

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla knows the power of a well-placed brooch. 

On the first day of the royal visit to Canada, while King Charles  made headlines delivering the Speech from the Throne-a first for a reigning monarch in nearly 70 years-it was Camilla’s choice of jewellery that quietly captivated fashion watchers.

Stepping out for a ceremonial tree planting at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Queen Camilla wore a chic cream coat dress with a soft pleated skirt, nude suede heels, and a wide-brimmed hat adorned with feathered flourishes. But her most striking accessory was the diamond maple leaf brooch, gleaming on her lapel-a glittering nod to Canadian heritage and royal history.

The Maple Leaf brooch isn’t just a pretty piece of ice. Designed in 1939 by British jeweller Asprey, it was crafted in platinum and set with brilliant-cut diamonds to form the shape of a sugar maple leaf-Canada’s national emblem. 

King Charles and Queen Camilla walking past guards© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

It was gifted to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, by King George VI during their landmark state visit to Canada that year. The Queen Mother wore it during the transatlantic crossing and on numerous public appearances, cementing its status as a symbol of royal diplomacy.

Maxwell Stone, creative director at UK jeweller Steven Stone, summed up the brooch’s significance saying, “The Canadian Maple Leaf brooch is more than just a beautiful piece of jewellery - it’s a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship between the UK and Canada.” 

Queen Camilla smiling a pink dress with a diamond brooch© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock
Camilla looked beautiful with her brooch

The brooch was later inherited by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002, who wore it regularly for Canada Day engagements and significant Commonwealth occasions. In a generous gesture, she personally lent it to both Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) for their own tours of Canada, making it one of the most shared-and storied-pieces in the royal jewellery box.

kate middleton maple leaf brooch
Princess Kate has also donned the brooch

“Originally gifted to the Queen Mother in 1939 during a state visit, the Asprey-designed brooch, made of platinum and diamonds in the shape of the national maple leaf, has since been worn by three generations of royal women. Its continued use… reflects its deep diplomatic and sentimental value - both historically and today,” explains Stone. 

Camilla also wore the Asprey 167 Button Pendant, first launched in 2004 and inspired by the couture detailing of elegant dress buttons. The 18ct white gold piece features a central amethyst-subtly nodding to royal purple-surrounded by pavé-set diamonds. (The pendant is also in the collection of Princess Kate, gifted to her by Prince William early on in their courtship circa 2006.)

queen mother maple leaf brooch
The Queen Mother was fond of Asprey's maple leaf design

Queen Camilla’s rewear in Ottawa was more than a style choice-it was a nod to tradition, a gesture of respect, and a sartorial love letter to Canada, all wrapped up in diamonds.

