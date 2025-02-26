Princess Kate's meaningful brooch is actually so on-trend for 2025

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Welsh town of Pontypridd to meet with local residents and learn about the impact of recent floods caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh.

The British royals received a warm welcome, the streets lined with locals ready to meet the duo, where the Princess received bunches of flowers and well wishes.

As always, the style icon dressed utterly appropriately for the occasion. Kate recycled the bold red coat that she recently wore over the Christmas period, which is also one of the traditional Welsh colours. She paired it with a chocolate brown roll-neck jumper and matching suede knee-high boots (the fashion set's favourite accessories material of the season.)

On this occasion, it was her statement yellow brooch that stood out from the crowd. A large daffodil motif represents the national flower of Wales.

Whilst her accessory nodded to the history of Welsh culture, brooches made a major resurgence in the fashion realm in 2024. H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon said: "While the brooch was once reserved for your granny’s jewellery stash and the lavish brooch collection of the British Royals (Queen Elizabeth II is rumoured to have owned nearly 100) fashion is a merry-go-round: what's old always becomes new again."

For spring/summer 2025, brands including Chanel, Lacoste and Johanna Ortiz sent models down the runway with decorative pins on their chests in all forms, from whimsical chiffon florals to metallic animal motifs.

“The brooch was always underrated but now everyone loves a brooch,” explains vintage jewellery brand founder and creative director Susan Caplan previously told H! Fashion, “Brooches sort of equate to propriety and polish, So I think when people see them on these TV dramas like Bridgerton and The Crown I think people just want to emulate that and wear them.”

The lesson to take from Princess Kate's latest look? It's time to raid your grandmother's jewellery box...