Trooping of the Colour: The best dressed guests at the King's birthday parade

The royal family have gathered today to celebrate the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. This year's event is particularly significant as it marks the Princess of Wales' first public appearance of the year amidst her courageous battle with cancer.

Every year, Trooping the Colour attracts thousands of royal enthusiasts who line the streets of London. A fortunate few, selected through an online ballot, gain VIP access to the Horse Guards Parade to witness the main event.

Fashion aficionados eagerly anticipate the stylish outfits of our British royals. Last year, the Princess of Wales dazzled in a striking green coat dress by Singapore-born designer Andrew GN, complemented by a Philip Treacy hat and the late Princess Diana's sapphire earrings.

While the royals always don their finest attire for the occasion, 2024 is especially poignant as they rally in support of Kate and the King.

Scroll on to see which guests attended the military parade, brimming with grandeur and tradition, in style:

© Getty Princess Kate The Princess of Wales wore a white ensemble adorned with a striped navy and white ribbon detail. She completed her sophisticated look with a Philip Treacy hat, featuring a wide brim and distinctive design. Her outfit was finished with pearl earrings. The choice of pearls carries profound symbolism. According to jewellers Marahlago, "The unique formation process of pearls, where an irritant inside a mollusk shell transforms into a beautiful gemstone, is seen as a symbol of turning something negative into something positive, which is why pearls are often associated with good luck." This symbolism resonates perfectly with Kate's journey, reflecting her ability to transform personal trials into displays of grace and resilience.

© Getty Duchess Sophie Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen in a charming yellow dress. She paired her outfit with a stylish, asymmetrical hat adorned with a delicate netting detail. Her accessories included dangling earrings that added a touch of sophistication. The Duchess' choice of a bright, cheerful colour and minimalist design highlighted her graceful presence during the event, radiating elegance and joy.

© Getty Lady Louise Lady Louise Windsor wore a delicate chiffon dress adorned with soft pastel florals, creating a timeless look. Her dress featured a high neckline and long sleeves, exuding elegance. She paired it with a striking periwinkle hat, embellished with floral accents and feather. Her accessories included pearl drop earrings and a simple necklace.

© Chris Jackson Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte wore an adorable nautical dress, in classic navy blue featuring white trim. The dress had a traditional sailor collar, adding a timeless touch to her look. Her hair was styled neatly, adorned with a charming white bow that perfectly matched her ensemble.

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla wore a sophisticated mint green coat dress adorned with delicate fray detailing along the edges. She accessorised with a beautiful pearl necklace, matching pearl drop earrings and a brooch. Her elegant ensemble was completed with a coordinating wide-brimmed hat featuring intricate floral appliqués.