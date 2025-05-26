Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla given incredible welcome in Canada as they kick off historic visit
Queen Camilla standing with King Charles; both are smiling© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Their Majesties are in Ottawa

The King and Queen have touched down in Ottawa, Canada to begin their two-day historic visit.

Their Majesties were given a warm welcome as they disembarked from the plane, with Camilla, 77, paying homage to the national flag in a pale pink coat dress from Anna Valentine. She accessorised with a gorgeous diamond maple leaf brooch, which belonged to the late Queen Mother.

Charles, 76, and his wife were greeted upon arrival by guards from the Royal Canadian Dragoons.

Queen Camilla smiling a pink dress with a diamond brooch© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock
Camilla looked beautiful with her brooch

Their first port of call on their trip will see them join a community engagement, where they will meet Canadians from all walks of life.

The King is then expected to hold audiences with the Governor General and new Prime Minister Mark Carney, before a short ceremony to swear in the Queen as a member of the Canadian Privy Council.

King Charles shaking hands with elderly people for a service© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock
Charles and Camilla's first visit saw them at a community event

At Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General, the couple will plant a tree in the grounds to mark the visit, near the site of the sugar maple tree which they planted during their tour of Canada in 2017.

King Charles greeting men in a green uniform© Hannah McKay/Pool/Shutterstock
Charles and Camilla met people from all walks of life

For their final engagement of the day, Charles and Camilla will join a reception for Lieutenant Governors from each of the ten Canadian provinces, and Territorial Commissioners from the three Territories.

This comes ahead of the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday as the King prepares to make history as the second ever monarch to deliver the speech from the throne, carved from a walnut tree grown in Windsor Great Park, to the Senate.

1/9

King Charles and Queen Camilla getting off of a plane© Getty Images

The royal couple disembark

The royal couple were in high spirits and met with cheers as they disembarked from their plane.

2/9

King Charles and Queen Camilla walking past guards© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Ceremony

The King and Queen had the red carpet rolled out for them as they entered Canada.

3/9

King Charles shaking hands with a woman in tribal dress© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Meeting

Following their disembarkment, Charles and Camilla met with representatives from Canada, including from the First Nations.

4/9

King Charles shaking hands with a man in an orange shirt© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

More meetings

Charles spoke deeply with those he met.

5/9

King Charles and Queen Camilla watching two children playing drums© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Chorus of drums

Charles and Camilla were greeted to a drum performance following their arrival.

6/9

King Charles shaking hands with school children© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

A royal gathering

The monarch greeted school children following the drum performance. They had cheered during his arrival.

7/9

King Charles holding a shovel in the air© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Spades in the air

The King couldn't help but hide his joy at the tree planting ceremony, proudly holding his shovel in the air!

8/9

Mark Carney speaking to King Charles© Hannah McKay/Pool/Shutterstock

The King and the President

During his trip to the country, Charles met Canada's newly elected President, Mark Carney.

9/9

King Charles speaking to music students holding instruments© Hannah McKay/Pool/Shutterstock

Another musical interlude

Throughout their trip, Charles and Camilla were greeted with cheering fans.

