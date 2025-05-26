King Charles and Queen Camilla given incredible welcome in Canada as they kick off historic visit

The King and Queen have touched down in Ottawa, Canada to begin their two-day historic visit.
Their Majesties were given a warm welcome as they disembarked from the plane, with Camilla, 77, paying homage to the national flag in a pale pink coat dress from Anna Valentine. She accessorised with a gorgeous diamond maple leaf brooch, which belonged to the late Queen Mother.
Charles, 76, and his wife were greeted upon arrival by guards from the Royal Canadian Dragoons.
Their first port of call on their trip will see them join a community engagement, where they will meet Canadians from all walks of life.
The King is then expected to hold audiences with the Governor General and new Prime Minister Mark Carney, before a short ceremony to swear in the Queen as a member of the Canadian Privy Council.
At Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General, the couple will plant a tree in the grounds to mark the visit, near the site of the sugar maple tree which they planted during their tour of Canada in 2017.
For their final engagement of the day, Charles and Camilla will join a reception for Lieutenant Governors from each of the ten Canadian provinces, and Territorial Commissioners from the three Territories.
This comes ahead of the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday as the King prepares to make history as the second ever monarch to deliver the speech from the throne, carved from a walnut tree grown in Windsor Great Park, to the Senate.