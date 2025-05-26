King Charles and Queen Camilla given incredible welcome in Canada as they kick off historic visit

The King and Queen have touched down in Ottawa, Canada to begin their two-day historic visit.

Their Majesties were given a warm welcome as they disembarked from the plane, with Camilla, 77, paying homage to the national flag in a pale pink coat dress from Anna Valentine. She accessorised with a gorgeous diamond maple leaf brooch, which belonged to the late Queen Mother.

Charles, 76, and his wife were greeted upon arrival by guards from the Royal Canadian Dragoons.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Camilla looked beautiful with her brooch

Their first port of call on their trip will see them join a community engagement, where they will meet Canadians from all walks of life.

The King is then expected to hold audiences with the Governor General and new Prime Minister Mark Carney, before a short ceremony to swear in the Queen as a member of the Canadian Privy Council.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Charles and Camilla's first visit saw them at a community event

At Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General, the couple will plant a tree in the grounds to mark the visit, near the site of the sugar maple tree which they planted during their tour of Canada in 2017.

© Hannah McKay/Pool/Shutterstock Charles and Camilla met people from all walks of life

For their final engagement of the day, Charles and Camilla will join a reception for Lieutenant Governors from each of the ten Canadian provinces, and Territorial Commissioners from the three Territories.

This comes ahead of the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday as the King prepares to make history as the second ever monarch to deliver the speech from the throne, carved from a walnut tree grown in Windsor Great Park, to the Senate.

1/ 9 © Getty Images The royal couple disembark The royal couple were in high spirits and met with cheers as they disembarked from their plane.

2/ 9 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Ceremony The King and Queen had the red carpet rolled out for them as they entered Canada.

3/ 9 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Meeting Following their disembarkment, Charles and Camilla met with representatives from Canada, including from the First Nations.

4/ 9 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock More meetings Charles spoke deeply with those he met.

5/ 9 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Chorus of drums Charles and Camilla were greeted to a drum performance following their arrival.

6/ 9 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock A royal gathering The monarch greeted school children following the drum performance. They had cheered during his arrival.

7/ 9 © Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Spades in the air The King couldn't help but hide his joy at the tree planting ceremony, proudly holding his shovel in the air!

8/ 9 © Hannah McKay/Pool/Shutterstock The King and the President During his trip to the country, Charles met Canada's newly elected President, Mark Carney.