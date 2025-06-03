12 Best dressed movie villains of all time

For her autumn/winter 2012 menswear collection, Miuccia Prada transformed a Milanese auditorium into a theatrical stage, complete with a vast blood-red carpet, chandeliers and heaving, pumping music.

Famed Hollywood actors known for their villainous roles, including Gary Oldman, Willem Dafoe, Tim Roth, Adrien Brody, and Jamie Bell, hit the runway, culminating in one of fashion’s most cinematic moments, coined the ‘The Villains Runway.’

Prada described the show as a “parody of male power,” using the concept of the villain to explore themes of authority and elegance. Indeed, the concept of villain has long fascinated the fashion industry - with cinematic scoundrels often having the best wardrobes.

Mean Girls gave us bitchy-Y2K polish in pink cashmere and micro-minis, while The Devil Wears Prada turned every hallway into a runway with Miranda Priestly’s steely glamour and silver coiffure.

© Getty Images Willem Dafoe for Prada AW12 © Getty Images Adrien Brody for Prada AW12

As for the men, we have Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, representing Wall Street power-dressing at its most sinister, and slick suited tormentors such as Chris Pine’s character Frank in Don’t Worry Darling.

Discover the best dressed villains below and flick back through sinfully chic cinema history.

Best dressed movie villains of all time:

Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada A rather obvious one but an essential inclusion - Miranda Priestly's wardrobe is one of the most cooed over in cinema history. Crafted by legendary costume designer Patricia Field, her looks championed sharp tailoring, luxe textures, and a commanding monochrome palette - reportedly inspired by Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The Plastics, Mean Girls Faux Louis Vuitton Pochettes, heart-printed mini skirts, pink cashmere and Malibu blonde blow-outs - The Plastics' style took on a whole new sartorial cachet following the release of Mean Girls in 2004. Led by Regina George, the chic clique's looks radiated Y2K style with a heavy dose of kitschy-bitch flair.

Cruella De Vil, 101 Dalmatians Parking the fact that she wanted to make coats out of puppy fur which would probably get her cancelled by PETA, Cruella De Vil knew how to make a sartorial statement. Monochrome palettes with a splash of sinister red, sweeping fur coats and click-clack heels culminated in one of the most feared, fabulous wardrobes in Disney history.

Patrick Bateman, American Psycho Deliciously suave yet undeniably menacing, Patrick Bateman's wardrobe is peak office-chic. The protagonist's razor-sharp suits mirror his obsession with control and perfectly polished appearance. Immaculately tailored and sterile in palette, his workwear masks his violent instability, reflecting the chilling duality of a man who values style as much as his meticulously hidden psychosis.

Victoria Vinciguerra, The Man From U.N.C.L.E Elizabeth Debicki’s Victoria Vinciguerra stunned in 1960s-inspired couture in The Man From U.N.C.L.E - crafted by costume designer Joanna Johnston. Her monochrome wardrobe of structured gowns, flowing kaftans, and high-octane accessories channelled aristocratic power, perfectly reflecting her icy poise and calculated, villainous elegance in the beloved film.

Sharpay Evans, High School Musical Cue the Queen of Y2K herself. Sharpay Evans’ wardrobe in High School Musical was peak 2000s excess - think glittery pinks, sequins, faux fur, and rhinestones galore. Her ultra-coordinated looks reflected her diva persona, effortlessly executed by Disney star Ashley Tisdale. Paris Hilton, eat your heart out.

The White Witch, The Chronicles of Narnia We're simple beings - we see Tilda Swinton and we watch. The Hollywood veteran dazzled as The White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe back in 2005 - serving up frosted glamour in mink furs, bone-white gowns, sculptural silhouettes and blonde dreadlocks conjured regal elegance that was both bewitching and bone-chilling.

Helen Harris III, Bridesmaids The perfect contrast to protagonist Annie's carefree, somewhat frazzled aesthetic, Helen Harris III's wardrobe encapsulated meticulously curated style. Sweeping gowns, chic Breton stripes and crisp crepe pencil skirt dresses nodded to her highly-strung character in Bridesmaids - topped off with designer shades, Balenciaga Le City bags and a bouncing blowdry.

Hilly Holbrook, The Help Bryce Dallas Howard's Hilly Holbrook in The Help represents the (highly racist) 1960s Southern social elite. Set during the Civil Rights era, Hilly's costumes reflect her status - fit 'n' flare dresses, bold florals, pastel colours, pearls, and polished hairstyles that highlight her obsession with appearances and control amidst a time of deep societal change and tension.

Marisa Coulter, The Golden Compass The formidable Nicole Kidman stars as Marisa Coulter in The Golden Compass, a mysterious, manipulative character. Her wardrobe is elegant and luxurious - featuring tailored fur-trimmed coats, rich fabrics, and mystical gold tones that reflect her seductive charm, power, and underlying menace in a fantastical world.

Ysma, The Emperor's New Groove Perhaps are favourite movie villain in cinema history, the wonderfully spiteful Ysma is an animated style icon. She's a comically evil and eccentric advisor to Emperor Kuzco who is obsessed with power - a modish motive mirrored in her intimidating wardrobe that's brimming with sharp angles, witchy black capes and pointed headwear. Not forgetting the mega lashes and jewellery of course.