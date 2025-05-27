Most ground-breaking gingham outfits from cinema history

Nothing says ‘sweet’ like gingham.

For decades, the checked print has been used to convey femininity across all facets of fashion, from film to street style.

Brigitte Bardot gave the print bridal credit in the 1950s, famously saying ‘I do’ in candy pink checks that went down in the fashion history books. Princess Diana’s gingham capri pants marked a new chapter for royal regalia, while today, muses such as Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa continue to champion the design for all to see and covet.

© Getty Images Gingham was a staple for Princess Diana

With its timeless allure, gingham has graced the runways of Prada, Carolina Herrera, and Molly Goddard - evolving from picnic-chic to punk across the years.

Cutting edge designers, including Acne Studios, Vivienne Westwood, and Comme Des Garçons have incorporated deconstructed gingham into their latest collections, subverting the traditional check and, in turn, redefining the meaning of modern femininity.

Immortalised on screen by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, its blue-and-cream innocence became cinematic shorthand for coming-of-age charm, reflected in following onscreen hits such as Barbie that narrated the character arcs of wide-eyed women coming into their own.

© Getty Images Molly Goddard AW18 © WireImage Prada SS17

© Getty Images Sportmax SS07 © Getty Images Altuzarra SS15

Gingham continues to hold a special place in the hearts of costume designers across the board - straddling the line between sweet and subversive, making it a perennial favourite for characters who embody unapologetic femininity.

Discover the most iconic gingham looks from film history below.

Most iconic gingham outfits from cinema history:

The Wizard Of Oz Dorothy’s blue gingham pinafore, designed by Adrian for The Wizard of Oz (1939), remains one of the most recognised costumes in cinematic history. The dress used muted blues to suit early Technicolor film, reflecting Dorothy’s innocence and Midwestern roots. Paired the with ruby slippers, Judy Garland's look quickly went down in cinematic history.

Barbie Designed by Jacqueline Durran, Margot Robbie’s pink gingham dress in Barbie (2023), pays homage to Barbie’s 1959 origins while reimagining femininity for a modern audience. The playful print captured the character's nostalgic charm and unapologetic girlishness - topped off with a classic fit 'n' flare silhouette and pastel colourway.

Don't Worry Darling Set in 1950s California, Olivia Wilde's dystopian film Don't Worry Darling details the life of protagonist Alice. Her costume (peppered with pastels and gingham) carefully reflects the seemingly idyllic setting of the narrative, which takes direct inspiration from Palm Springs. As her sanity dwindles, Alice's costume becomes increasingly more muted, eschewing classic Fifties prints for darker hues and plain designs.



La Piscine In La Piscine (1969), Jane Birkin’s minimalist wardrobe epitomises effortless French chic. Clad in crisp white shirts, simple bikinis, and natural hair, her look, crafted by costume designer André Courrèges, made for pure movie magic. Gingham co-ords very much included.

Hairspray Set in 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray captured the vibrant, racially segregated atmosphere of the era. The city's lively music scene and social tensions form the backdrop for the film’s story - which was further detailed through costume. Villain Amber was often seen in pink hues and gingham prints - a subtle nod to her ultra-conservative views.

The Notebook Everyone's favourite tear-jerker, The Notebook is a story based in 1940s South Carolina with the costume to match. Leading lady Allie (played by Rachel McAdams) is a privileged young woman who starts experiencing the world alongside beau Noah - and her gingham costume perfectly encapsulates her endearing naivety.

