Your guide to a glamorous week in Bellagio, Lake Como

WHAT TO DO:

This sunset boat tour aboard the Cranchi E26 Venus was, without question, one of the highlights of our Italian summer. From the moment we stepped aboard this sleek and elegant day cruiser, the entire experience felt like something out of a film - luxurious, serene, and utterly unforgettable.

Gliding across the still waters of Lake Como as the sun dipped below the horizon was pure magic. The captain led us on a stunning route that showcased everything from grand villas clinging to the shoreline to quiet, hidden coves untouched by crowds.

What truly elevated the experience was the attention to detail. Our captain made a quick detour to collect a freshly prepared aperitivo spread and prosecco. Whether you’re with a partner, family or a close group of friends, this two-hour private cruise is the epitome of lakeside luxury.

Insider tip: There are also earlier tours with Lake Como Experiences where you can get off the boat and spend time in nearby towns for a sit-down lunch.