Your guide to a glamorous week in Bellagio, Lake Como

Often referred to as the ‘pearl of Lake Como’, Bellagio has magic that’s hard to compete with. The town’s beautiful natural parks and unrivalled views of the lake make it a popular destination with all types of travellers, from newlyweds to families and everything in-between.
The picturesque town ticks a lot of boxes, and whilst it’s steeped in history, it’s also a very glamorous place to visit. Fashion enthusiasts will particularly love browsing through the boutique shops, where you can discover gems aplenty.
Here's how H Fashion recommends planning your trip...
WHERE TO STAY:
The only five-star luxury hotel in Bellagio is Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, and it’s dripping in culture. With an old-world grandeur feel, the 150-year-old family-owned hotel is rich in history, and totally picture-perfect.
The sophisticated hotel, which has charmed previous guests (the likes of Winston Churchill and John F. Kennedy), is open from April to November every year. As you can imagine, it gets booked up far in advance. Each room has its own neo-classical look and feel, with period furnishings and views of the lake, park of village.
Insider tip:Our favourite room is the Churchill Suite, with its dazzling chandeliers and large windows.
WHAT TO DO:
This sunset boat tour aboard the Cranchi E26 Venus was, without question, one of the highlights of our Italian summer. From the moment we stepped aboard this sleek and elegant day cruiser, the entire experience felt like something out of a film - luxurious, serene, and utterly unforgettable.
Gliding across the still waters of Lake Como as the sun dipped below the horizon was pure magic. The captain led us on a stunning route that showcased everything from grand villas clinging to the shoreline to quiet, hidden coves untouched by crowds.
What truly elevated the experience was the attention to detail. Our captain made a quick detour to collect a freshly prepared aperitivo spread and prosecco. Whether you’re with a partner, family or a close group of friends, this two-hour private cruise is the epitome of lakeside luxury.
Insider tip: There are also earlier tours with Lake Como Experiences where you can get off the boat and spend time in nearby towns for a sit-down lunch.
WHERE TO VISIT:
With plenty to see and do in Bellagio,you’ll need to find the time to fit it all in.TheBaci da Bellagio, with its retro striped umbrellas,should be top of your list for unwinding, with cinematic views of the crystal-clear waters of Lake Como.
Alternatively, rent a bike and cycle amidst routes for breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding mountains. Or visit the Gardini di Villa Melzi, a beautifully landscaped garden boasting a serene atmosphere.
WHERE TO WELLNESS:
For a moment of R&R, Spa Luce del Lago, which is owned by Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, is the largest wellness destination on Lake Como and ideal for those seeking tranquillity. With a breathtaking blue marble signature hammam, hydro pools, an outdoor panoramic pool and state-of-the-art fitness centre, there’s an impressive array of facilities available to both guests and non-guests of the hotel. Try the ‘Lake Mud Ritual’ a head and foot thermal treatment, or the popular ‘Lomi Lomi’ pampering massage.
Insider tip:There’s a particular treatment package dubbed ‘Candle & Champagne’ which involves a bio-sauna and jacuzzi session paired with a glass of champagne, following by a relaxing candle massage. Very fancy.
WHERE TO EAT:
An elegant dinner overlooking the lake is a truly special moment to savour – and Mistral Restaurant is one of the area’s most famous hotspots for diners.
Featuring traditional Mediterranean dishes made from the highest quality of ingredients, the restaurant is one that we recommend visiting during your trip. Afterwards, head nearby to the Terrazza Darsena bar to sip on champagne at sunset (indulge in a spot of people-watching).
Insider tip:Grab a gelato from 'Gelateria Del Borgo' and wander through the picturesque, cobbled streets of Bellagio town for a slice of heaven.