Your guide to a chilled out week on the west coast of Ibiza

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When thinking of Ibiza, what often springs to mind are the famous DJs, beach clubs and thumping dance parties that go on until the sun comes up. But there’s also another side to the island: one that is tame, quiet and incredibly relaxing.

In fact, the west coast of Ibiza, which is only half an hour away from Ibiza city, is quickly becoming a haven for those in search of serenity. With some of the best beaches on the island and killer views to watch the sunset, it’s no surprise that discerning travellers are flocking there this summer…

Here's how H Fashion recommends planning your trip...

Stay at 7Pines Resort Ibiza for total tranquility BOOK NOW WHERE TO STAY: 7Pines Resort Ibiza is a boutique village resort which reopened in April, and an ideal place to stay if you’re seeking the ultimate in laid-back luxury. Situated on the edge of a pine forest in between Cala Conta and Cala Codolar, the all-suite clifftop resort truly has breathtaking views, and even more impressive rooms. Choose from 185 suites, or two grand villas, all of which offer privacy and luxe décor. As well as it's very own spa, and six restaurants and bars, the resort is arguably situated in the best place to explore some of Ibiza’s most beautiful beaches. Cala Conta’s white sandy beach is a mere five minutes’ drive from the resort, and Cala Bassa’s calm, clear waters are ten minutes away. Could you even ask for more?

WHAT TO DO: Being a relatively small island (you can drive the length of Ibiza in an hour), it’s perfect for exploring, so we recommend renting a car if you can. Travel a little more inland to enjoy a trip to the Can Rich vineyards for an afternoon of wine and cava tasting, or learn how to craft your own Hierbas - a delicious traditional liquor - with an interactive workshop hosted at the 7Pines Resort Ibiza. For ultimate relaxation, book in a treatment at the Pure Seven spa, a pampering oasis that we highly rate. Pure Seven is open to both hotel guests and visitors BOOK SPA TREATMENT

© Instagram: @anniesibiza Discover one-off pieces at Annie's Ibiza SHOP NOW WHERE TO SHOP: Head to the monthly artisan market held each month by Pure Seven Spa at 7Pines Resort Ibiza, where you can shop authentic, local Ibizan products, handmade clothing and gastronomic delicacies. For more fashion-focused shopping, we recommend heading to Annie’s Ibiza, situated in the old town. It’s a legendary boutique which sells eclectic pieces – supermodel Kate Moss has even been spotted shopping there.