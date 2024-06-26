Paris To Provence: Your Guide To Making The Most Of The Olympics in Paris This Summer

If you're one of the lucky few who have managed to bag tickets to the 2024 Olympics in France, you may be busy planning your itinerary for the highly-anticipated event. Kicking off on 26 July, the sporting extravaganza will see thousands of athletes, celebrities and spectators flock to the city of Paris. And whilst the main pull will of course be the Olympic games themselves, there's plenty more for you to do and see during your trip there, from newly opened restaurants and the coolest places to shop.

Alongside Paris, which is where the 2024 Olympics will take place across various stadiums, Provence is another key region you should add to your itinerary this summer. This beautiful destination has strong ties to the sporting event, with the Olympic torch having made it's way through Alpes-de-Haute-Provence last month in the lead up to the opening ceremony. And after the hustle and bustle of the tournament, Provence makes for a perfect getaway for a few days of relaxation post-Olympics. Here's how H Fashion's Arianna Chatzidakis recommends planning your trip...

WHERE TO VISIT: Paris: Culture, art, food and history, Paris has it all. With an endless number of restaurants, excursions and sights to behold, it’s one of my favourite places to explore. And this year, the metropolitan city to be even more exciting, as it hosts the summer Olympics. If you’re based in London, the easiest way to get to Paris is via the Eurostar, which operates 17 trains per day from London St Pancras International, with a journey time of just shy of 2.5 hours. Provence: You can easily travel from Paris to Provence via a three-hour train, making it ideal to tie into during your Olympics trip. I recommend ending in the beautiful Provencal countryside for some true R&R. This beautiful French region is home to breathtaking landscape: hilltops and mountain villages, winding narrow streets, rolling lavender fields and remote valleys. Hôtel Crillon Le Brave is a 5-star hotel in Provence, France BOOK HOTEL CRILLON LE BRAVE

The newly-opened Le Grand Mazarin in Paris is an interior designer's dream BOOK LE GRAND MAZARIN WHERE TO STAY: Paris: Le Grand Mazarin, set in the heart of the Marais district in Paris, is a captivating 5-star hotel that’s well worth a visit. Decorator Martin Brudnizki and artistic curator Amélie Du Chalard have married together an eclectic variety of styles, periods and designs to create a hotel destination that’s utterly unique. Each of the 50 rooms and 11 suites available are decorated so magically that it will be a small feat to drag yourself away from your room - I really, truly struggled! There’s also a quirky bar, restaurant, a swanky gym and a mosaic indoor pool - a rare luxury in Paris that you'll be grateful for during the busy Olympics period! Provence: Hôtel Crillon Le Brave, nestled in the heart of Vaucluse, boasts a laid-back, relaxing vibe. The 34 rooms and suites are linked by small courtyards and cobbled alleyways, and have been designed to blend in with the authentic, unspoiled Provencal surroundings. Think charming natural textiles and old-world France furniture (most of which has sourced by hand from local antique markets).

WHAT TO DO: Paris:Aside from the Olympics,of which there are still tickets available for a handful of games, there’s much to explore in Paris, from new art exhibitions to cultural events. Try a sunset cruise down the Seine or a stroll around Musée Carnavalet, the oldest museum in Paris and one of my favourite places to visit. Provence:Between tanning by Hôtel Crillon Le Brave’s pool, which overlooks an idyllic valley, and rejuvenating my mind and body at the hotel’s spa with a full-body massage or pampering Tata Harper facial, I spent my days in Provence feeling very carefree. For the more active traveller, you can borrow an electric bike from the hotel to explore the quaint nearby villages, or spend the afternoon at Château Pesquié to experience the experience a local winery. The pool at Le Grand Mazarin is perfect for a morning dip

Aix-en-Provence market, Provence WHERE TO SHOP: Paris:Paris is a shopaholics paradise, offering access to some of the best high-street and luxury brands in the world. But if you’re looking for something a little different, I would advise you head to Merci, a unique concept store spread over three floors. It’s home to a plethora of stylish goods, from fashion to homeware, and everything in-between - and I'm a big fan. Provence:A trip to Provence wouldn’t be complete without a visit to one of the open-air markets where you can pick up fresh food, local honey, wine and oil, handmade gifts, and antiques. I particularly recommend strolling through the Aix-en-Provence market, soaking up the sights and smells!