“There's a difference between like and love. Because, I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack.”

Words spoken by the one and only Bianca Stratford, who, in mere seconds of screen time, single-handedly deduced the true value of a great bag.

Arm candy is often the unsung hero of costume. While all eyes tend to fall on the statement coat or the iconic dress, handbags frequently go unnoticed.

Armed with several Fendi baguettes, Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw brought her love of accessories to television during the late Nineties. The beloved series blossomed into a film franchise, allowing statement designer bags to have their time to shine on the big screen.

Fellow fictional fashion insiders such as Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods and Clueless’ Cher also carried pristine purses, which helped to shape their characters as affluent style pioneers in the know.

© Sex And The City Carrie Bradshaw carries a Dior Saddle Bag in Sex And The City

A designer bag signals far more than wealth. These luxury pieces speak to a refined style vocabulary and a certain princess-like poise. Whether it’s Regina George’s faux Louis Vuitton pochette or Miranda Priestly’s Prada Spazzolato, a statement bag suggests sharp authority - with just the right dose of sass.

Yet, this isn’t always the case. Mary Poppins proved the power of unbranded pieces as she magically removed a lamp from her floral velvet holdall in the 1964 musical. The carrier was humble, unassuming and surprising, much like Julie Andrews’ character herself.

Our handbag says a lot about who we are and what we value. Hence why costume designers use the accessories as sidekick vehicles of identity - helping to bring our favourite characters to life on screen.

Discover the best bag moments from movie history below.

Best handbag moments from movie history:

Legally Blonde Upon her arrival at Harvard University, Legally Blonde protagonist Elle Woods shocks her fellow students in a fuchsia pink leather set. Armed with her chihuahua Bruiser and a red leather handbag, the sorority style maven made quite the impression.

Sex And The City Following her jilting courtesy of Mr Big in Sex And The City, Carrie Bradshaw hires an assistant. Cue Louise, who introduces the film's protagonist to the world of clothing rental. In thanks for her support, Carrie gifts Louise her dream bag - Louis Vuitton's Néon Monogram Motard Firebird bag from the SS08 Marc Jacobs x Richard Prince limited edition collaboration.

Mean Girls Name an iconic Noughties movie without a memorable mall scene. In Mean Girls, we see The Plastics and Cady hit the shops with their faux Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Pink Blossom Pochettes. The Y2K accessories featured a floral print in pale pink, making for the perfect haute high school picks.

Mamma Mia Oh, how we love Tanya. The iconic three-time divorcee put those prenups to good use - splashing the cash on the the dreamiest vacay wardrobe. With a silver bag in one hand and a cocktail in the other, the singer served up poolside glamour in the Philippa Lloyd's Mamma Mia.

The Proposal The Proposal is the ultimate comfort watch. Wanting to avoid deportation, Sandra Bullock's steely character Margaret Tate hatches a plan to marry employee Ryan Reynolds, which doesn't go as smoothly as planned. During an Alaskan getaway, we see the CEO carrying bags by Louis Vuitton and Hermès - which quickly sets her apart from the grounded, low-key locals.



Mary Poppins Seemingly ordinary, Mary Poppins' carpet bag reveals an entire world inside - just like the film's leading lady herself. More than a magical accessory, it embodies her clever resourcefulness, housing an array of household objects that definitely should not fit within the holdall.