We have a lot to thank costume designers for. From Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s to James Dean’s rebellious denim in Rebel Without a Cause, the creatives have collectively bestowed upon us some of the most iconic looks to grace the screen. The symbiotic relationship between film and fashion is, quite simply, a thing of pure wonder.

Movie characters often inadvertently emerge as style icons, with their costume conveying flickers of their personalities while holding a mirror up to the cultural zeitgeist. Consider the feminine modesty of Dorothy Gale's gingham frock, hailing from 1900 rural Kansas. Likewise, Daisy Buchanan’s flapper girl attire reflected the opulence of the Roaring Twenties in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 retelling of The Great Gatsby.

Be it in the cinema or on the streets, clothing is a powerful vehicle of storytelling - translating who we are inside to the outside world.

The H! Fashion team put their heads together to whittle down their favourite fashion icons from the wonderful world of cinema. From Penny Lane to Bella Baxter, discover our most coveted style-savvy characters below.

Most fashionable muses from film history according to the H! Fashion team:

Natalie Salmon - Editor

© La Piscine Costume Designer - André Courrèges Marianne - La Piscine (1969) "Everyone loves to rave about Jane Birkin’s ‘Penelope’ character in La Piscine, but for me, it’s Romy Schneider who deserves all the fashion glory. ‘Marianne’ is the film’s true style anchor - chic, composed, and quietly seething in Courrèges classics that feel as glamorous today as they did in 1969. That geometric print green maxi plus gorgeous bouffant up-do? Perfection I tell you. While Jane flits about in her wicker basket and crochet minis, Romy commanded the screen in sculptural swimwear and sharply cut minis that showcased Courrèges’ 60s retro-futurism. Her bronzed skin, softly smoked eyes, caramel glazed lips and sun-drenched sensuality cement her as me ultimate vacation muse. Designers from Ralph Lauren to Michael Kors have taken notes. So while Birkin may get the Pinterest boards, it’s Romy who deserves the pedestal. La Piscine isn’t just a thriller - it’s a masterclass in style. Dive in."

Clare Pennington - Associate Editor

© Miss Congeniality Costume Designer - Susie DeSanto Gracie Hart - Miss Congeniality (2000) "I know that makeover scenes in movies tend to be a bit problematic (exhibit A: She's All That), but when Sandra Bullock struts out of that aeroplane hanger post-revamp from frumpy FBI Agent to Miss United States mega babe in a skintight lilac bandage mini dress by Hervé Léger with heels, the sunglasses and the hair flip? Obsessed. Every time I walk into a party I imagine I look just like this, and then I inevitably trip up too."

Tania Leslau - Fashion Features Writer

© Almost Famous Costume Designer - Betsy Heimann Penny Lane - Almost Famous (2000) "A shock to absolutely nobody. Penny Lane’s wardrobe has become the blueprint for Seventies styles. Replete with free-flowing silhouettes from fur-trimmed coats to flares, floral embroidered boots and Hungarian peasant blouses, Kate Hudson’s bohemian costume is immortalised in cinema history. Her style married groupie glamour with gritty rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle - culminating in a rich, earthy palette brimming with vintage textures." “The coat was very important to Cameron Crowe, to me and to Kate,” Costume designer Betsy Heimann previously told H! Fashion: “I wanted her to be like the butterfly that emerges from the cocoon.”

Orion Scott - Fashion and Accessories Writer

© Poor Things Costume Designer - Holly Waddington Bella Baxter - Poor Things (2023) "Puff sleeves, lace-trimmed bloomers, coveted collars, ruffles and sheer fabrics make up the majority of Bella Baxter's wardrobe in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2023 fantasy-comedy Poor Things. The quirky, strange lobotomised character's wardrobe is everything I want mine to be and I often look to her for Renaissance-inspired outfits. Think period style meets Copenhagen Fashion Week and you're on the money."

Lauren Ramsay - Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

© Hulton Archive Costume - Designer Marilyn Vance Vivian Ward - Pretty Woman (1990) "Honestly? I can see myself in Julia Roberts' character of Vivian in Pretty Woman (her fashion journey, not her day job, just to clarify). Her sartorial evolution mirrors her personal journey of self-belief, confidence and growing into her own skin, without losing her spark. From her Hunza G cut-out dress to her sharp tailoring, elegant polka-dot dresses and that red opera gown with white gloves (pure Hollywood magic), her entire wardrobe was iconic from start to finish. If the film’s legendary costume designer Marilyn Vance is ever looking for a wardrobe to overhaul, I’d be first in line to offer mine as tribute."

Elizabeth Aminoff - Social Media Manager