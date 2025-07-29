Everything we know about the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel so far

It’s been six years since Quentin Tarantino's Sixties epic Once Upon A Time in Hollywood burst onto our screens - with swathes of crochet, go-go boots and Hawaiian shirts in tow.

The recipient of ten nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, the film follows fading TV actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they navigate a rapidly changing Hollywood in 1969. As their paths cross with rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and members of the Manson Family, fiction collides with history in a reimagining of a dark chapter in pop culture.

In one of the year's most unexpected cinematic twists, it was revealed back in April that David Fincher would be taking the reins on a sequel to the beloved film. Titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the film was originally destined to be Tarantino’s much-anticipated tenth (and possibly final) feature - until he shelved the script and moved on.

Enter Mr Pitt. The actor, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the laid-back stuntman in the 2019 original, reportedly revived the project and helped secure a home for it at Netflix. The streaming giant is said to have paid a cool $20 million for Tarantino’s unused script, with filming already underway as of July 28, when photos of the Hollywood veteran reprising his role on set were published.

Paparazzi shots released by Just Jared show the star back in character, blonde wig and all, outside the iconic Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles - an arthouse theatre owned by Tarantino himself. The venue has been transformed into a time capsule of 1970s Hollywood, complete with vintage movie posters, including one for Richard Pryor’s Which Way Is Up?, hinting at a 1977 setting.

© Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Once Upon A Time In Hollywood received critical acclaim upon release

That year is no random choice. 1977 also saw the release of Rolling Thunder, one of Tarantino’s all-time favourite films. At one point, the director had planned to make The Movie Critic, another Booth-led story reportedly focused on an obscure film reviewer. While that project has faded from view, it seems many of its nostalgic, cinephile elements may live on in Cliff Booth.

Who is joining the cast?

As for the cast, expect a starry lineup: Brad Pitt returns in the title role, joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, JB Tadena, and newcomer Corey Fogelmanis, whose casting was confirmed via Deadline.

Will Leonardo DiCaprio reprise his role of Rick Dalton?

So far, it has not been confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor will return to set for the project.

© Instagram Margot Robbie portrayed Sharon Tate in the film

How did Once Upon A Time In Hollywood End?

Tarantino's script famously rewrote the true, sinister story of the Tate-La Bianca Murders of 1969. Instead, we saw Cliff Booth and his loyal dog Brandy take down the LSD-riddled members of the Manson Family, played by Austin Butler (Tex Watson), Mikey Madison (Susan Atkins) and Madisen Beaty. After Cliff is taken to hospital for his injuries, Rick is invited up to the Tate-Polanski household for a drink, where the Valley of the Dolls actress, alongside Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Wojciech Frykowski are alive and unharmed.

Vintage vibes, a cult-classic lens, and Brad Pitt back in boots - consider us intrigued. Stay tuned for more info.