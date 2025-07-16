EXCLUSIVE: The style and stardom of Brooke & Jess

We have Louis Theroux to thank for the global ascension of Brooke & Jess.

You’ve no doubt scrolled across their faces on social media, armed with oversized hoodies in pastel tones and sunglasses that have since become their uniform.

Back in 2022, the duo recorded themselves dancing to the documentary maker’s jingle Jiggle Jiggle, a tune which originated from a 2000 episode of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends, where he performed a rap during a segment on hip-hop.

The dancers took to TikTok to debut their choreography, quickly conjured up while making pasta. Their deadpan expressions, slick, sharp moves and flawless synchronisation captivated the internet - and the rest is history.

Since said life-changing upload, the pair have gone on to collaborate with creatives such as Meghan Trainor, Katy Perry, Shania Twain, Jojo Siwa, Bella Hadid and The Jonas Brothers.

They’ve performed on iconic stages from Wembley Stadium to Madison Square Garden, having amassed nearly 5 million TikTok followers in the process. Jess has even landed a role on the West End, starring in Burlesque at the Savoy Theatre.

© @brookeandjess The TikTok duo have worked with stars including Bella Hadid

Yet, their charm lies in their friendship. One blonde, one brunette (it’s giving Barbie’s Princess and the Pauper), the dancers radiate congenial cool. Whether donning slouchy joggers at home or hoisting themselves into cowboy boots for Glastonbury, they are simultaneously aspirational and relatable - like the girls next door you’d like to be ‘in’ with.

We spoke to Brooke & Jess about their journey from college to Coachella - and how fashion has helped their beloved online identity.

How did you first meet and decide to become a dance duo?

We met at musical theatre college when we were sixteen and seventeen. We randomly always got paired together in show numbers and have danced together ever since.

What were your individual upbringings like?

We’re both very family-oriented. Jess grew up competing in dance competitions and Brooke attended theatre school.

What's the story behind your big break?

It was 2022, we both lived together at the time, trying to balance auditioning and both having two jobs. Jess had been on TikTok since the ‘Musical.ly’ days and was scrolling on TikTok, whilst Brooke cooked us some pasta. The song Jiggle Jiggle caught our attention, and in a silly mood, we decided to do a dance to it whilst the pasta boiled. We were already in our trackies, and we put sunglasses on because we had no makeup on. We posted it, not expecting it to change our lives.

Was there a single moment when you realised dance could be a full-time career?

Individually, since forever, we both knew dance was going to be a part of our careers - we never pictured it being this way, but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

What's been the most surreal moment of your career so far?

The biggest pinch-me moment has to be the first time we performed at Wembley. Performing on stage has always been something we’ve dreamed of. Never did we think we’d have the opportunity to live our dream in front of 80,000 people.

© @brookeandjess The dancers have captivated the internet with their tongue-in-cheek choreography

Which artists or celebrities have left the biggest impression on you?

We were inspired by so many artists. Meghan Trainor made one of the biggest impacts on our lives. She’s helped us to grow so much, and we're so thankful, we literally love her. Our real-life mother.

Is there anyone you’re still dying to collaborate with?

Our bucket list of collabs are BlackPink, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Kris Jenner.

What role does music play in shaping your choreography?

Music plays the biggest role in our process! The more we love the song, the more we are inspired to create.

Have you ever faced setbacks or doubts along the way? How did you move past them?

Like with anything, we’ve had moments of doubt. But the best thing about being in a duo is that there's always someone who understands exactly what you're going through and can help navigate you through it. We’re in it together.

How do you stay grounded amidst growing success?

We're always keeping each other in check - humbling each other frequently! Also always remembering when we once wished for what we have now.

© @brookeandjess The pair met at dance college and subsequently moved in together

What outfit makes you feel the most confident?

For Brooke, a long-sleeved blazer, cute socks, and some loafers and for Jess, a low-rise jean and a baby tee.

How do your styles align or diﬀer?

Our dress sense definitely diﬀers. However, living together is one communal wardrobe. Jess loves the 90s look, and Brooke loves Y2K fashion.

How did hoodies become your signature piece?

Comfort is key.

Where do you like to shop? What’s your favourite city to shop in?

One of our favourite things to do is find vintage shops in New York. We love finding accessories there. We’re partial to some new sunglasses.

© @brookandjess 24-year-old Jess and 25-year-old Brooke are beloved for their relatable personas

What are your favourite brands?

We love Miu Miu, Diesel, Dior, Coach, Hunter, Guess, Prada and Tommy Hilfiger.

Any plans in the pipeline we should know about?

Many many…we're so excited for the year ahead and some new ventures.