8 Movie-inspired wedding dresses to channel iconic screen style

The pressure on brides to select their dream dress is immense. Questions from nosy family members like “are we going for a meringue or mermaid style?” fail to help. Not to mention the price of said gowns, which always end up costing a small fortune (for a garment you’ll probably wear only once at that.)
Safe to say, amidst the chaos of wedding planning, the last thing you want is to spend hours trawling the internet in search of the perfect dress - the piece that makes you say “this the one." That’s where we come in.
Cinema is a powerful source of inspiration for brides-to-be. A silver screen–inspired gown promises enduring elegance. With timeless appeal, it rises above the trend cycle - ensuring your look is as iconic decades from now as it is today.
We have several leading ladies (and their costume designers) to thank for this. From Audrey Hepburn’s cap-sleeved gown designed by Cecil Beaton in My Fair Lady to Marilyn Monroe’s beyond-iconic halterneck number in The Seven Year Itch, there are plenty of modish moments immortalised on the big screen to consider in preparation for wedded life.
Movie-inspired wedding dresses to shop now:
Rianne Gown
Bernadette
Designed by Cecil Beaton, Audrey Hepburn's resplendent gown in My Fair Lady is one of the most beautiful garments in cinema history. Recreate the look with Bernadette's Rianne gown, featuring romantically puffed lantern sleeves, an ivory taffeta construction and a floor-kissing silhouette.
Halterneck Gown
Norma Kamali
Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe with a helping hand from Norma Kamali. Ethereal and affordable, this halterneck number mirrors the unapologetic femininity of the actress' iconic look from The Seven Year Itch. Designed by William Travilla. the white dress has been immortalised in the fashion history books thanks to it's kittenish, fluid design.
Sade Slip Dress
Rat & Boa
Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline Durran is widely-revered for her creation of Keira Knightly's unforgettable green dress in Atonement. Inspired by pre-war 1920s Chanel collections, the look is coveted by the style set for its minimalist beauty. Thankfully, Rat & Boa are on the case - with the Sade Slip Dress making for a dreamy bridal take on the show-stopping gown.
Bridal Mabel Gown
Vivienne Westwood
Mirror Vivian with Vivienne. The Old Hollywood-infused glamour of Julia Roberts' radiant red gown in Pretty Woman is effortlessly encapsulated by Vivienne Westwood's bridal gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder cut, longline silhouette and a 100 per cent silk construction. The product of costume designer Marilyn Vance's creative genius, Vivian Ward's wardrobe is the ultimate style reference.
White Bandeau Maxi Lena Bridal Dress
Nobody's Child
Another legendary Marilyn moment, the hot pink dress hailing from Gentlemen Prefer Blondesis a surprisingly simple look for modern brides to recreate. The garment, also the work of William Travilla, features a strapless design, a column silhouette and a ruched bandeau neckline - all details echoed in Nobody's Child pocket-friendly wedding gown.
Puff-Sleeve Pleated Satin Mini
Richard Quinn
Unmissable puff sleeves? It must be Richard Quinn. Renting your wedding dress is a stylish, sustainable option - and this designer mini dress in white silk captures the drama of Irene Sharaff's costume for The King And I. Actress Deborah Kerr's costume championed 19th century European fashion, with crinoline skirts, pleats, hoops, and petticoats making a splash onscreen.
Feather Mini Maison Dress
Reiss
Exude party-ready flair with a silk, feather-trimmed mini dress designed for the chicest contemporary bride. Ideal for low-key town hall weddings, this Reiss number pays homage to much-loved cult films like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion - boasting costumes (courtesy of Mona May) that are kryptonite for Y2K enthusiasts.
Evie Silk Midi Dress
Rixo
French-Dutch costume designer Jany Temimebestowed upon us a true gift via Emma Watson's flutter sleeve gown in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Fitted with fairylike layers of purple chiffon, the piece signified the witch's elegant evolution from school-girl to young woman. Look to Rixo's Evie Silk Midi Dress, complete with a similar ruffled silhouette and ivory silk-jacquard, to recreate the look.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more