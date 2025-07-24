8 Movie-inspired wedding dresses to channel iconic screen style

If you’re in the midst of planning the big day and have a to-do list that seems to stretch into eternity, the last thing you need is a fashion-induced crisis.

Cue the wedding dress - arguably the most important component of a marriage ceremony, yet the most likely to cause a full-flung meltdown.

The pressure on brides to select their dream dress is immense. Questions from nosy family members like “are we going for a meringue or mermaid style?” fail to help. Not to mention the price of said gowns, which always end up costing a small fortune (for a garment you’ll probably wear only once at that.)

© Bride Wars Bride Wars (2009)

Safe to say, amidst the chaos of wedding planning, the last thing you want is to spend hours trawling the internet in search of the perfect dress - the piece that makes you say “this the one." That’s where we come in.

Cinema is a powerful source of inspiration for brides-to-be. A silver screen–inspired gown promises enduring elegance. With timeless appeal, it rises above the trend cycle - ensuring your look is as iconic decades from now as it is today.

We have several leading ladies (and their costume designers) to thank for this. From Audrey Hepburn’s cap-sleeved gown designed by Cecil Beaton in My Fair Lady to Marilyn Monroe’s beyond-iconic halterneck number in The Seven Year Itch, there are plenty of modish moments immortalised on the big screen to consider in preparation for wedded life.

Movie-inspired wedding dresses to shop now:

Rianne Gown Bernadette Designed by Cecil Beaton, Audrey Hepburn's resplendent gown in My Fair Lady is one of the most beautiful garments in cinema history. Recreate the look with Bernadette's Rianne gown, featuring romantically puffed lantern sleeves, an ivory taffeta construction and a floor-kissing silhouette. £328.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Halterneck Gown Norma Kamali Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe with a helping hand from Norma Kamali. Ethereal and affordable, this halterneck number mirrors the unapologetic femininity of the actress' iconic look from The Seven Year Itch. Designed by William Travilla. the white dress has been immortalised in the fashion history books thanks to it's kittenish, fluid design. £192.00 AT MYTHERESA

Sade Slip Dress Rat & Boa Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline Durran is widely-revered for her creation of Keira Knightly's unforgettable green dress in Atonement. Inspired by pre-war 1920s Chanel collections, the look is coveted by the style set for its minimalist beauty. Thankfully, Rat & Boa are on the case - with the Sade Slip Dress making for a dreamy bridal take on the show-stopping gown. £295.00 AT RAT & BOA

Bridal Mabel Gown Vivienne Westwood Mirror Vivian with Vivienne. The Old Hollywood-infused glamour of Julia Roberts' radiant red gown in Pretty Woman is effortlessly encapsulated by Vivienne Westwood's bridal gown, complete with an off-the-shoulder cut, longline silhouette and a 100 per cent silk construction. The product of costume designer Marilyn Vance's creative genius, Vivian Ward's wardrobe is the ultimate style reference. £ 5,780 AT MYTHERESA

White Bandeau Maxi Lena Bridal Dress Nobody's Child Another legendary Marilyn moment, the hot pink dress hailing from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a surprisingly simple look for modern brides to recreate. The garment, also the work of William Travilla, features a strapless design, a column silhouette and a ruched bandeau neckline - all details echoed in Nobody's Child pocket-friendly wedding gown. £145.00 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

Puff-Sleeve Pleated Satin Mini Richard Quinn Unmissable puff sleeves? It must be Richard Quinn. Renting your wedding dress is a stylish, sustainable option - and this designer mini dress in white silk captures the drama of Irene Sharaff's costume for The King And I. Actress Deborah Kerr's costume championed 19th century European fashion, with crinoline skirts, pleats, hoops, and petticoats making a splash onscreen. £165.40 AT HURR

Feather Mini Maison Dress Reiss Exude party-ready flair with a silk, feather-trimmed mini dress designed for the chicest contemporary bride. Ideal for low-key town hall weddings, this Reiss number pays homage to much-loved cult films like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion - boasting costumes (courtesy of Mona May) that are kryptonite for Y2K enthusiasts. £98.00 AT REISS

Evie Silk Midi Dress Rixo French-Dutch costume designer Jany Temime bestowed upon us a true gift via Emma Watson's flutter sleeve gown in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Fitted with fairylike layers of purple chiffon, the piece signified the witch's elegant evolution from school-girl to young woman. Look to Rixo's Evie Silk Midi Dress, complete with a similar ruffled silhouette and ivory silk-jacquard, to recreate the look. £525.00 AT RIXO

