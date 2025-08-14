5 must-watch films for the ultimate hot girl summer style inspiration

It’s hard to not be romantic about summer. The heady city heat of August, the cool submersion of plunging into the ocean, the scent of crushed lime as it's being artfully squeezed into a bottle of Corona. The season is a sensorial tapestry - interweaving sight, smell, sound, taste and touch.

Hence why summer is cinema’s most romantic trope. The fleeting months between June and September have provided ample inspiration for filmmakers since visual storytelling began - cementing the period as Hollywood’s most captivating spell.

Naturally, every film relies upon a brilliant costume department to colour its narrative on the big screen. Wardrobe has the power to transport audiences from their seats straight into the characters’ world - be it a cramped New York loft or an open swathe of a secluded European beach.

Faded denim shorts, easy throw-on dresses, bikinis, and classic tank tops define the wardrobes of both fictional and real-life characters, projecting their personalities outward to drive the narrative while evoking the warmth of the climate.

© Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde in Don't Worry Darling (2022)

Films about summer just hit different. Cinephiles and Letterboxd fans will understand the intoxicating sensuality of the subgenre, with movies including Call Me By Your Name, Stand By Me and Aftersun offering up a heavy dose of sun-drunk escapism.

So, without further ado, we present the best films to watch for a serious dose of hot girl summer fashion this season. Notes at the ready.

5 must-see films for the ultimate hot girl summer style inspiration:

Dazed and Confused (1993) Dazed and Confused captures the last day of school in 1976 Texas, following a group of teens as they roam between parties, hazing rituals, and late-night wanderings. The costumes, faded denim, vintage band tees, cut-off shorts, halter tops, and worn sneakers, coolly reflect the languid heat of summer. Each look reflects the Nineties' laid-back style, while embodying the carefree, restless energy that pulses through the film’s sun-soaked, small-town setting.

Hot Milk (2025) Hot Milk follows Sofia (Emma Mackey), who has put her anthropology studies on pause to accompany her wheelchair-bound mother, Rose (Fiona Shaw), to a sun-drenched Spanish coast in search of treatment for a mysterious, possibly psychosomatic illness. As tensions rise under the unrelenting heat, Sofia’s sensual awakening with the enigmatic Ingrid (Vicky Krieps) unfolds. Lightweight, tactile tank tops for Sofia contrast with Ingrid’s flowing, sunlit silks - which amplify the earthy warmth and simmering emotional intensity of Deborah Levy's narrative.

Dirty Dancing (1987) "Nobody puts baby in the corner" - words immortalised in Emile Ardolino's Dirty Dancing. The iconic film follows Frances 'Baby' Houseman (Jennifer Grey) as she spends a summer at a Catskills resort in the early 1960s. Drawn into the world of dance instructor Johnny Castle (the divine Patrick Swayze), she navigates first love, social divides, and self-discovery. Costumes include light summer dresses, shorts, halter tops, and breezy resort wear, which capture the heat and leisure of summer while reflecting the characters’ youth, energy, and blossoming independence.

Licorice Pizza (2021) Oh how we love a coming-of-age tale. The joyous Licorice Pizza tells the story of 15-year-old Gary Valentine and 25-year-old Alana Kane during a sun-soaked summer in 1973 San Fernando Valley, as their friendship and entrepreneurial adventures unfold. Alana Haim’s wardrobe, think Seventies florals, halter tops, mini skirts, knee-high boots, and throw-on tees, reflects the era’s California-cool style while mirroring her youthful attitude. Light, retro costumes capture the humming energy of an LA summer, immersing viewers in the film’s nostalgic West Coast charm.

