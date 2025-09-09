In profile: Anna of the North on her music, collaborations and creative journey

If you’re a fan of ethereal lyrics, melodic melodies and captivating synth sounds all tied up with a cool-girl aesthetic bow, then Anna of the North is an artist that needs to be on your radar.

You might know her from her collaborative work with Tyler, The Creator on Boredom, The Chainsmokers remix of her song Sway, or her 2017 single, Lovers, which has now garnered upwards of 226m streams on Spotify. However you know her, I'm sure you’re glad you do.

Sitting at home in Oslo, Norway, the 36-year-old Swedish native is anything but an intimidating global music sensation that you’d expect her to be. Cosying up in a black hoodie, Anna Lotterud, candidly chats about how her early career as a graphic designer pivoted into music when she moved to Melbourne by herself to see out her final year of her degree.

“we have a saying called ‘janteloven’ which is an idea and culture that discourages individualism and self-promotion.”

To combat the inevitable loneliness that comes with moving halfway across the world, Anna used her guitar as an escape and has never looked back. “Melbourne is a creative city where people are free to chase their dreams”, unlike in Norway, where she explains, “we have a saying called ‘janteloven’ which is an idea and culture that discourages individualism and self-promotion.”

"I love storytelling and being a part of every aspect"

“People were what they wanted to be, which I thought was really cool, and slowly I started saying I want to be an artist more loudly, and the more I said that, the more I did music and and and here I am, 10 years later.”

Despite trading in Photoshop for a microphone, her early career as a graphic designer has given her the tools to create an aesthetic that is original and wholeheartedly her own. “Everything I do or put out, I am art directing myself. I love storytelling and being a part of every aspect, from music videos to album covers.” Her love for art runs deep in all genres, so much so that she’s collaborating with Nordic knitwear brand, Woodling, on an upcoming capsule of sexy yet chic wardrobe essentials.

"My biggest regret in life is never sending back those demos”

Unfortunately for Anna, it was ‘janteloven’ that fuelled her biggest life regret. After collaborating with Tyler, The Creator, or “The King”, as she refers to him, who is also “super nice, creative and cool”, he agreed to be on her 2019 album, Dream Girl, but her impostor syndrome took over and prevented the collaboration from ever being released. “I was supposed to finish it, but I never did because I was scared. At the time, I thought nothing was good enough. My biggest regret in life is never sending back those demos.”

Though once scared to disappoint, she now implores that anyone looking to take the dive into music to “be yourself, follow your gut and not let the industry dictate who you are.”

Describing her sound as “initially synth-heavy” and a little “bipolar” over the years, and despite the aforementioned regret, Anna of the North has put herself on the map. Currently finishing up a new album that blurs the lines between “playful, nostalgic and melancholic”, Anna’s trajectory in the industry is only set to soar, which is perfect for those living in London, as word on the street is she’ll be playing her new tracks in the English capital early next year.