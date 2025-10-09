Meet Jake Shane - the internet’s viral darling we can’t get enough of

Here in the H! Fashion offices, it’s rare that the entire team agrees on anything. While some of us fly the flag for unapologetic maximalism, others like to stick to their quiet luxury palettes. The question ‘Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?’ parts the team like the red sea, as do Labubus, bandage dresses and nearly every other zeigeisty trend on social media.

One thing we can all agree on? The brilliance of Jake Shane. Jake Shane is the internet’s hottest cultural fixture - a creator whose gleeful fusion of quick wit, vulnerability and offbeat charm has made him a breakout name in the digital sphere.

Best known for his podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, the LA-based content star has cultivated a cult following for his razor-sharp humour and utterly unfiltered storytelling. What began as comedic at-home TikToks has evolved into a multi-platform persona that straddles influencer culture, confessional media and Gen Z therapy-speak.

His iconic phrase ‘Hi Pussies,’ has become a global vocal stim - something frequently uttered on his beloved podcast. Guests on Therapuss range from It-girls to fellow creators and Hollywood A-listers, each episode gifting listeners a chaotic, gossip-fuelled therapy session in which fans can send in their issues (mostly dating woes and boyfriend dramas.)

© @passthatpuss Jake Shane and Kaia Gerber on his podcast Therapuss

He is, quite literally, friends with everyone. Sofia Richie Grainge, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Jade, Dylan O’Brien, FKA Twigs, Glen Powell and Role Model are just a handful of his well-known comrades, making for easy-going, hilarious conversations for all to enjoy. (We still haven’t recovered from the latter’s conversation about Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds - oh my.)

Jake launched his first major live venture in early 2025: Live With Jake Shane, a stand-up tour across North America spanning more than 35 cities. Beyond touring, the comedian has picked up several industry recognitions: in 2023 he was nominated for a Streamy Award for Breakout Creator and was included on TikTok’s inaugural LGBTQ+ Pride Visionary Voices list, in addition to being named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

© Getty Images The star has garnered a cult following online

Born Jacob Shane Roshkow on October 27, 1999, in Los Angeles, he later moved to New York at the age of two, subsequently living in Washington Heights during his school years.

Given his parents’ jobs, it’s no surprise that he is creative by nature. His mother is Helaine Olen, a well-known author and columnist and his father is Matt Roshkow, a television and film writer. The star attended the University of Southern California (USC), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations in 2022.

If you're in need of a new, dopamine-inducing podcast to binge, look no further. Jake Shane is the man for the job - thank us later.