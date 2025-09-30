10 Easy Halloween costumes for stylish couples

Halloween has a weird way of exposing relationship dynamics - especially in straight couples where one partner (usually the woman) is buzzing with costume ideas and the man refuses to commit to anything beyond jeans and a token smear of fake blood. (Pathetic, honestly.)

However, with the rise of the ‘performative male’ trend, the lads are increasingly looking to new and original ways to exercise their masculinity in the most ironic fashion possible. Cue October 31 - the perfect night for your beau to step up to the mark and make a statement with an innovative costume in tow.

Forget cutesy Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce outfits, or cop-out Batman masks (the male take on the dreaded cat outfit for girls). Oh no, this year is the time for your joint ingenuity to shine - and we’re here to help.

We’ve gathered a handful of couple’s costume ideas for Halloween, taking inspiration from cinema to create the ultimate list of low-effort, high-impact costumes. In short? Men, you have no excuse not to go all out this spooky season - we promise you your dignity will recover.

10 Easy Halloween costumes for couples:

Ferris Bueller and Sloane Peterson An outfit duo you can probably conjure up from the contents of your existing wardrobe. Simply throw on a chunky knit cardigan over a classic white tee and grab your favourite bomber to transform in Matthew Broderick's high school hero Ferris Bueller. As for his divinely cool girlfriend Sloane? Slip into a white jacket and team with some Bermuda shorts and a touch of fringing. Eighties perfection.

Russell Hammond and Penny Lane Tap into Seventies style with a helping hand from Russell Hammond and Penny Lane. The somewhat problematic yet alluring couple make for a playful choice this Halloween - perfect for cinema lovers and rock fans. Think Afghan coats, flared jeans, floral embroidery and a killer tash.

Frankie Avalon Frenchy Facciano in Grease Head on over to that malt shop in the sky. Frankie Avalon and Frenchy Facciano's iconic musical number Beauty School Dropout in Randal Kleiser's Grease is pure movie magic. To achieve the look, he must wear all white (flared jumpsuits preferred) and she a pink wig, collared midi and pearls. Danny and Sandy could never.

© Corbis via Getty Images Vince Vega and Mia Wallace Not the most original option but a super easy one. If your man is not playing ball with themed parties, firstly tell him to get a grip and then tell him to suit up. Bolo ties are optional, but make for a much welcomed addition. After all, nothing quite trumps a cult Tarantino reference.

Meredith Blake and Nick Parker Hell hath no fury like a city girl forced to go on a mud-sprawled hike. While she was the epitome of evil when we were younger, we can't help but begrudgingly relate to The Parent Trap's Meredith Blake more each passing year. Step into her designer heels with an elegant structured midi dress and a wide-brimmed hat - or some chic hiking gear. As for Nick - a casual shirt, jeans and a bottle of Californian wine will do the trick.

Juno MacGuff and Paulie Bleeker Mamas to be, this is your time to shine. Jason Reitman's 2007 indie hit Juno captured the hurts of cinema lovers across the globe, primarily thanks to the onscreen chemistry between actors Elliot Page and Michael Cera. Following the story of a teenage pregnancy, the film is easy to recreate - simply dig out some plaid shirts, your favourite maroon hoodie and a tiny pair of bright yellow running shorts. Tic Tacs essential but growing foetus not so much - a balloon is also effective.

Finn Hudson and Rachel Berry Celebrate the life and love of Finn Hudson and Rachel Berry, the powerhouse couple from Ryan Murphy's hit show Glee. Think preppy-chic motifs for Rachel's signature uniform (argyle prints, heeled loafers and a sharp fringe) and plaid flannel shirts, jeans and an American football jersey for Cory Monteith's beloved quarterback.

Thelma and Louise Embark on the road trip of a lifetime with a nod to Thelma and Louise. The iconic duo, brought to life onscreen by their worn-out jeans, sleeveless band tees, shades, neckerchiefs and cowboy hats, are the perfect pair to emulate this spooky season. Femme fatale fashion has never looked so good, or badass, for that matter.

Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart The loudest couple on the list, Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart of That 70s Show were famously brought to life by a then 15-year-old Mila Kunis and her husband-to-be Ashton Kutcher. A fictional love story that translated to reality, Jackie and Kelso's on-again-off-again romance can be dressed up with a striped turtleneck, an XL collar, corduroy flares and some questionable florals.