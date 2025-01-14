When we think of a muse, monochrome images of Greta Garbo or classic Hollywood shots of Marilyn Monroe often spring to mind.

Traditionally, the concept has been rooted in femininity, embodied by iconic women who inspired creativity across the arts. However, this notion is gradually shifting, challenging the idea of the muse as exclusively female.

Cue the all-singing, all-dancing male muse, e.g. talented men who have been taking the fashion industry by storm. Fashion houses have plucked male actors, musicians and models from the Hollywood sphere, declaring them their poster boys for upcoming collections.

From Callum Turner for Louis Vuitton to Harris Dickinson for Prada, there’s certainly been no shortage of male muses for the luxury sphere.

Discover who to have firmly on your radar for 2025 and discover the wonderful world of fashion’s emerging It-boys.

Fashion’s It-boys to have on your radar for 2025:

Callum Turner Back in November it was announced that Callum Turner was the new face of Louis Vuitton. The British actor and rumoured fiancée of Dua Lipa was tapped as an ambassador for the Parisian fashion house, starring in a shoot featuring the iconic 'Speedy P9 Bandoulière 40 Bag' to announce the news. The 34-year-old has established a fruitful relationship with the fashion industry, working for brands such as Montblanc and Dover Street Market in the past.

Harris Dickonson Harris Dickinson is hot off the press, having recently starred in Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman. Known for his roles in Beach Rats and Triangle of Sadness, in which he plays a model, the London native has also forged a relationship with Prada, starring as the house's latest male muse. Most recently, Harris starred in of Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear campaign, modelling pieces from the Italian house in a series lensed by photographer Steven Meisel.

Leo Woodall One Day actor Leo Woodall is ascending the style ranks. Celebrated for his role in The White Lotus (Season 2), the West Londoner has now dipped his toe into the world of fashion, starring in Loewe's pre-spring 2025 campaign. The shoot, lensed by Juergen Teller, also featured Leo's co-star and fellow brand muse Ambika Mod. Whether gracing red carpets or posing for the cameras, Leo’s distinctive style has made him one to watch both in Hollywood and the fashion scene.

Enzo Vogrincic It seems that Loewe reigns supreme in the male muse department. Adding to the house's colourful array of celebrity campaign frontiers is Enzo Vogrincic, a rising actor best known for his role in the Netflix hit Society of the Snow. Between gracing Loewe campaigns and FROWS, the Uruguayan actor has been busy shooting covers for GQ Mexico and GQ Spain.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Colman Domingo Colman Domingo continues to set the bar high for men's red carpet style. The award-winning actor known for his powerful performances in films like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and the series Fear the Walking Dead, yet commands a compelling presence off set too. With a helping hand from stylists Wayman and Micah, the actor regularly turns out striking looks, spanning Valentino Haute Couture to classic Louis Vuitton tuxedos.

Daniel Craig Daniel Craig's grip on the fashion world never falters. Starring as, shock horror, Loewe's AW24 muse, the former 007 layered up in grandpa knits, gaudy palettes and East Ender staples for the brand's kooky campaign. Following his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, The British actor only continues to entice, one Loewe capaign at a time.