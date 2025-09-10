Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside London’s most exclusive parties in September 2025
From Kate Moss to Sienna Miller, explore London’s most exclusive parties this month with the H! Fashion Guest List.

Pixie Geldof, Poppy Delevingne, Alexa Chung, Bel Powley and Sienna Miller attend the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lon
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
September is the fashion girlies' answer to the first day of school. Just as pupils mark the start of a new term, this season brings us fashion month, which means plenty of frivolity, parties and It-girls glamour. In the first few days of the month alone, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss and Alexa Chung were spotted at VIP, fashion-forward events, setting the tone for what is arguably the capital's most exciting month of the year...

Scroll below to see who's been where this September 2025...

Longchamp's FW25 'London Calling' Event

London's most famous It-girl faces kicked off September in style, attending a VIP event at Longchamp's flagship store on Regent Street. Sienna Miller, Bel Powley, and the iconic Kate Moss are just a few of the stylish socialites who stepped out for the French Maison's FW25 'London Calling' event -  the city that inspired the ‘London Calling’ Winter 2025 collection. Guests enjoyed a live performance from MIKA, before Spice Girl Mel C took over the decks with a DJ set. Talk about a night full of nostalgia...

Kate Moss is seen attending the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© GC Images
Kate Moss is seen attending the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Alexa Chung attends the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lon
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Alexa Chung attends the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Sienna Miller attends the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lon
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Sienna Miller attends the Longchamp FW25 'London Calling' Event on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp)

French Connection's FW25 Celebration

French Connection toasted its AW25 collection with a chic dinner party at Coal Office in King’s Cross. Guests, including Roxy Horner, Elfie Reigate, Lexi Hughes, Eric Underwood, Lady Paris Smith, Joel Mignott and Robbie Mullett mingled over Mermaid cocktails and a menu of stylish canapés, from Hatzil tartare to crispy polenta, before dancing the night away.

Roxy Horner attends the French Connection AW25 Collection Launch on September 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for French Connection)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Roxy Horner
Lady Sabrina Percy attends the French Connection AW25 Collection Launch on September 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for French Connection)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Lady Sabrina Percy
Federica Labanca attends the French Connection AW25 Collection Launch on September 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for French Connection)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Federica Labanca

FANBOD's Launch Dinner

This September, designer Fan Yu Shih unveiled her new fashion label, FANBOD, a celebration of inclusivity and shapewear-infused style. To mark her exciting new venture, Fan co-hosted an intimate dinner with Lisa Armstrong at Unit X, Mayfair, welcoming an exclusive guest list. Honor Swinton Byrne, Damian Hurley and Sabrina Percy were among the illustrious VIPs in attendance, who were wined and dined in impeccable style, sipping on Don Julio cocktails throughout the evening.

Fan-Yu Shih attends the launch of FANBOD co-hosted by Lisa Armstrong at Unit X on September 3, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Dave Benett© Dave Benett
Fan-Yu Shih
Damian Hurley attends the launch of FANBOD co-hosted by Lisa Armstrong at Unit X on September 3, 2025 in London, England. © Dave Benett
Damian Hurley
Honor Swinton Byrne attends the launch of FANBOD co-hosted by Lisa Armstrong at Unit X on September 3, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Dave Benett© Dave Benett
Honor Swinton Byrne

