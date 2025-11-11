Patricia Rodi's coastal home sees Scottish style meet Scandinavian cool

Few things are more coveted on social media right now than someone with impeccable home style - or equally great fashion sense. Interior designer Patricia Rodi happens to have both. “I absolutely love fashion; it’s so connected to interiors,” she tells me as we chat (virtually) - me from my London flat, which begins to feel like a goldfish bowl, compared to Patricia’s serene Victorian home on Scotland’s rugged west coast.

© Patrick Phillips Patricia Rodi talks also things interiors, style and social media with H! Fashion

The half-French, half-Swedish designer lives there with her partner, Patrick, and their Labradoodle, Alba, in a once-crumbling 1870s house she has transformed into a charming, light-filled haven overlooking the water. Sharing her renovation journey on social media has earned her an audience of over half a million followers - all drawn to her calm yet eclectic home aesthetic and warm personality.

© Patrick Phillips Her home is full of character © Patrick Phillips She and her partner renovated an 1870's home on the Scottish coast

“I always knew I wanted to live somewhere that didn’t ignore the landscape,” she says, glancing out at the dramatic coastline. Having lived all over the world, Patricia’s home is an eclectic blend of Scandinavian cool, French romance, and British charm, where every window frames a view like a painting. Her design aesthetic - ingrained in storytelling and emotion - is also the ethos for her design studio, Rodi & Cécile, which she launched with her best friend, landscape architect Natalie Cécile Coquand.

Inside her stunning home, antiques sit in harmony beside modern pieces, creating an atmosphere that feels both lived-in and timeless. “Design should evolve over time,” she says. “It’s about mixing high and low, embracing history, and letting pieces tell a story.”

What stood out most in conversation with Patricia wasn't just her beautiful home or her passion for design, but the way she speaks about it - with such clarity and ease that even those of us with only a little knowledge of interiors feel instantly inspired. Like her advice for adding colour: “Neutrals don’t have to mean beige – soft greens, pale pinks, even buttery yellows can add warmth,” she explains. “Colour should whisper rather than shout” - who knew neutrals could also be something other than creams or whites? not me...

Patricia’s rise online is a testament not only to her eye for design but also to her warmth and authenticity. She’s since collaborated with interiors brands - most recently with BEMZ, creating custom furniture covers to create collections that celebrate reinvention. “The whole ethos is about looking at furniture differently - and giving pieces you already own a new life.”

© Patrick Phillips Patricia's kitchen is the perfect blend of Scottish heritage and Scandinavian simplicity © Patrick Phillips Is this not the cutest fridge ever?

Her love of fashion is just as intrinsic to her identity as her passion for interiors. “Both are about layering, instinct, and expression,” she tells me. Like her approach to design, Patricia’s wardrobe favours craftsmanship over trends. “There’s beauty in taking your time and creating something that lasts.”

Her next chapter promises more exciting collaborations, but for Patricia, home will always be her proudest project.

Read the full article in the December/January issue of H! Fashion, on sale now.