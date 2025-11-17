Jennifer Lawrence’s off-the-shoulder draped red carpet gown is the ultimate wedding dress for cool-girl brides-to-be

On Sunday night, many of Hollywood's most acclaimed names descended on the red carpet to celebrate the 16th Governors Awards. As per usual, each and every famed face in attendance dressed to impress in utterly swoonworthy occasionwear looks.

One star in particular that caught the attention of die-hard fashion fans was the ever-so chic, funny and talented Jennifer Lawrence. For the lavish night out in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old Award-winning actress called on the one and only Jonathan Anderson to create her a gilded gown under his new post as Dior.

© Variety via Getty Images Jennifer has been a Dior ambassador since 2012

Opting for all-white, Jennifer’s dress oozed cool-girl bridal energy in the best way. Featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice overlaid with intricately draped satin fabric and a thigh-high, statement slit connected to the bodice in a way only JWA could execute.

© WireImage The all-white look would be perfect for cool-girl brides-to-be

Elevating the ethereal ensemble, the Die My Love star opted for a set of simple, white satin open-toe heels and minimal jewellery, except for her dazzling silver and diamond, almost snowflake-inspired earrings.

© Getty Images J Law's tonal hair and makeup accented the ensemble perfectly

Glam-wise, the mother of two kept things natural - her usual go-to for events. Leaving her silky bronde locks down in a simple middle part style, her grown-out curtain bangs tucked behind her ears to allow all emphasis to be on her earrings and facecard.

For makeup, her striking blue eyes were made all the more alluring with a bronze and copper shimmer combination on the lids and a sleek black liner defining her upper lash line. On her lips, she settled for a glossy nude tone, the perfect shade to nod to her bronzed cheekbones.

Jennifer was in good company for the after-dark occasion, joined by the likes of Mia Goth, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natalie Portman and Emma Stone. Inside the venue, emotions were heightened as, after a whole career of being snubbed by the Oscars, Tom Cruise accepted an honorary Oscar Award.