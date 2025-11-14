Hailey Bieber elevates the 'naked dress' trend in glimmering backless look

On Thursday night, Hollywood’s inner circle gathered at the iconic Los Angeles haunt Chateau Marmont to celebrate the GQ Men of The Year Party 2025. Among the star-studded crowd was Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, who graced the red carpet in what can only be described as a new take on the ever-divisive ‘naked dress’ trend.

For the bash, the mother-of-one slipped into an iridescent vintage black gown hailing from from Gucci - the unparalleled work of Tom Ford no less. The twinkling number featured a sleek, streamlined halterneck silhouette with a 90s backless design, cut from semi-sheer lightweight knit fabric to create a sensual yet sophisticated wintertime look.

© Getty Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year © Getty Images The star wore archival Tom Ford for Gucci

Justin Bieber’s wife posed up a storm on the red carpet, completing her look with a casual updo complete with two wavy bands framing her striking facial features. A soft, glowing makeup blend, no doubt the stellar result of her beauty brand Rhode, made for a natural, camera-ready aesthetic.

A pair of snaked, diamond-encrusted earrings by Tiffany & Co. peeked out from beneath her caramel tresses, mirroring the dazzle of her archival designer look. Hailey wasn’t shy to show off the backless frame of her Gucci offering, which boasted the luxury house’s bedazzled logo at the base of her spine - a playful reference to her thonged Alexander Wang look at the 2019 Met Gala.

© Getty Hailey Bieber attends the 2019 Met Gala 'Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion'

While not a straightforward ‘naked dress,’ Hailey’s latest look paid homage to the trending style. Following the news that Cannes Film Festival banned naked dressing for 2025, the fashion set parted like the Red Sea - with some viewing the act as a subtle weaponisation of the female body, while others praised the decision for its innovation - sparking a move away from ‘vulgarity.’

Sartorial movers and shakers, including Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, Demi Moore, and Sydney Sweeney have publicly championed barely-there gowns - creating both ground-breaking style moments for the fashion history books and some serious social chatter.

Regardless of your personal thoughts, Hollywood’s style set is clearly not playing it safe this season - and we wouldn’t have it any other way.